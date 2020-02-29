ANGLETON — Local washer tournaments are popular in Southern Brazoria County and a good way to help raise money for good causes like the Mary Whitten Giesecke Benefit today in Angleton.
Giesecke was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in February 2019 and has gone through 16 rounds of chemotherapy along with surgery. She is in the last phase of radiation treatments.
All proceeds from the washer tournament and other activities at the fundraiser will help pay medical bills that have accumulated during Giesecke’s fight to beat her illness. The fundraiser is at the KC Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St., in Angleton.
The washer tournament between two-player teams, which begins at 11 a.m., is played on single-hole washer boards. Players toss three pitching washers in an attempt to reach 21 points.
“The winners bracket will be a two-of-three match, but there is also a losers bracket and those are single-elimination rounds,” washer tournament director Mikey Williams said.
One-loss teams still can win the tournament, Williams said, but will have to beat the winners’ bracket champion three consecutive matches to do so. One loss, and the winners’ bracket champion tyakes the prize.
Only same-day registration is in place for the tournament. How many teams win prize money will depend on the number of entrants, Williams said.
“We are hoping to get at least 10 teams, this way we can raise some money for the benefit and also some money for the ones who come out and throw washers,” Williams said. “So we are doing a 50/50 split on the pot, with half going to the benefit and the other half to first and second place. Depending on the number of teams, there could be a prize for third as well.”
The fundraiser includes a silent auction starting at 11 a.m. and a live one at 1 p.m. There also is a raffle. Tickets are $5 or six for $20.
For $10 each, purchase a fish plate, and, for dessert, hit the bake sale, all benefiting the cause.
Shane Jenkins and Shayne Still are set to provide live musical entertainment.
Giesecke plans to attend along with some of her family members.
