DANBURY — Needing a victory Tuesday over visiting Tidehaven to get into the playoffs Tuesday, the Lady Tigers took the berth for themselves with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 win to go in as the fourth seed in District 24-3A.
Both teams entered the match at 4-7 in district, and it was miscues that cost the Lady Panthers in this one, including a bad serve into the net that ended the contest. Danbury had 13 net serves in the match.
Trailing 21-16 in the final set, the Lady Panthers hung in as they scored five consecutive points with a big shot from Jordyn Rutkowske and then an ace to tie it. But Tidehaven’s Zoe Winkenwerder came up with a big crossing kill to regain the lead, 22-21.
Tidehaven went on to score two of the next three points to head home a happy team.
The home team jumped to a 5-1 lead in the first set as Jesse Garner had a couple of aces in that run. Danbury built the lead to 10-2, but Tidehaven started reeling them back in until Winkenwerder’s ace knotted it at 15.
There were four ties down the stretch before Tidehaven’s Jehan Johnson found an open spot on Danbury’s side and Lily Kacer delivered an ace to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.
There were six ties in the first 26 points of the second set until Garner used a big swing to break the tie and give the Lady Panthers the lead for good.
Danbury opened up a couple of four-point leads and eventually Jenna Reioux’s ace built it to 24-17. Tidehaven returned the next ball into the net to tie it up at a set each.
Tidehaven won the first two points of the third set but Danbury responded to take a 4-3 advantage on a net return. The Lady Panthers used some miscues by the Lady Tigers to stay in front, and a big kill by Garner off a Rutkowske set made it 9-7 in favor of the Lady Panthers.
In that run, the Lady Panthers had two four-point advantages but could never break away.
Tidehaven took the lead for good at 16-15, off a bad serve by Danbury.
Emma Swift led Tidehaven with 12 kills, Winkenwerder added nine and Jolie Philyaw had eight.
For Danbury, Garner and Madyson Bennett each had eight kills in the match.
