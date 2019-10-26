FREEPORT — Columbia’s quest to make the playoffs took a big boost as the Roughnecks overcame the elements and Brazosport to claim a 17-12 District 13-4A Division 1 victory Friday night at Hopper Field.
The victory moved the Roughnecks (3-1, 7-1) into a tie with El Campo for second place in the district standings. El Campo had a bye this week.
“We did not play great offensively, but you know, we played good enough to win,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “We’ll take that any time. A win is a win. When you are playing a great team like Brazosport at their place, it is a great win.”
The Exporters (2-2, 5-3) fell into fourth place in the district standings with the loss. Brazosport turned the ball over four times in the contest, but still had an opportunity to win the game in the final seconds.
“Turnovers killed us. We had missed opportunities. We had two big personal fouls on their last drive when we had them stopped,” Brazosport coach Mark Kanipes said. “When we got the ball back, we didn’t have enough time. We just had to throw it up there at the end.”
A pair of fumble recoveries led directly to both of Columbia’s touchdown drives.
Neither offense had done much with the ball early in the game when the Roughnecks’ defense recovered a fumble at the Brazosport 17 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. A few plays later, Jame’son Rebector scored from a yard out with 6:30 remaining in the first half to help put the Roughnecks up 7-0.
Columbia was the beneficiary of a fierce north wind as Brazosport recorded a 12-yard punt to set up the Roughneck offense at the Exporter 38. The short drive resulted in a 24-yard Garrett Irwin field goal with 5:14 left in the third to put Columbia up 10-0.
Another Brazosport fumble recovered by Columbia’s Chris Smith at the Exporter 39 with 5 minutes left in the third quarter set up Columbia’s final touchdown of the game.
Columbia quarterback Cameron Ward capped the short drive with a two-yard touchdown plunge with 4:05 left in the third quarter to help put the Roughnecks up 17-0. Jordan Woodard caught a 35-yard pass down to the Brazosport 4 to help set up the touchdown.
Brazosport didn’t give up, and senior quarterback Alex Villareal gave the Exporters a spark in the second half with his arm.
After Columbia scored its second touchdown, Villarreal helped the Exporters drive 75 yards in less than a minute. The quick drive was capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Flores with 3:09 left in the third quarter. That came after Villareal completed a 45-yard pass to set up his scoring toss. A missed extra point left Brazosport down 17-6.
Villareal completed 10-of-13 passes for 144 yards. All of his yardage came in the second half in relief of starter Kariyen Goins.
“He stepped in and did a great job,” Kanipes said.
Villareal led Brazosport on another quick drive for its second touchdown of the night. Daraell Preston caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Villareal with 5:14 left in the fourth quarter to cap a 50-yard drive that took just 1:40 to complete. The Exporters couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion, leaving them down five points.
Columbia consumed the majority of the final five minutes with a drive that started on its own 10. Ward ran for a first down on a key third-down conversion in the middle of the drive. Brazosport eventually took over on downs with 33 seconds left in the game.
Brazosport was able to move the ball into Columbia territory on its final drive, but Roughneck defensive back Jalen Austin intercepted a Villareal pass in the end zone with 9 seconds left to seal the win for the Roughnecks.
“I thought our toughness mentally really made the difference for us,” Mascheck said. “I am just so proud of these guys. It wasn’t our best game offensively, but these guys found a way to win.”
Columbia has another tough game next when Sealy comes to Griggs Field, while Brazosport travels to district-leading Needville. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.