TEXAS CITY — Before the sun set Friday on Stingaree Stadium, the Columbia Roughnecks had turned out the lights on the host team.
The ‘Necks won their fourth consecutive game to start the season in blowout fashion, beating the La Marque Cougars, 62-0.
“This was a great win. I thought our kids came out and competed really well and took control of the game,” Columbia head football coach Brent Mascheck said. “We always wanted to peak as we get closer to district, and I feel like we’re really hitting on all cylinders.”
The Roughnecks burst to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, punctuated by a 56-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Cameron Ward to wide receiver Sultan Abdullah with just more than a minute remaining in the opening period.
The dominance was not confined to the offense. Columbia’s defense never gave the Cougars an inch of breathing room and scored two touchdowns, including recovering a fumble by La Marque quarterback Armand Robinson in the end zone with 8:15 left in the second quarter. A host of Roughnecks were in the backfield with Robinson and jumped on the ball for the score.
Columbia linebacker Richie Garza followed that up five minutes later by scooping up a fumble and taking it 28 yards for a touchdown to help his team to a 55-0 advantage at intermission.
“Defensively, what can you say,” Mascheck said. “They had a dominating performance against them, against a very good La Marque team. I think we took them out of the game early.”
The Roughnecks finished with 358 total yards of offense, including 270 rushing and 88 passing. Their defense held the Cougars to 123 total yards for the night — 88 passing and 35 rushing — and added an interception by safety Jalen Austin in the first quarter to the two fumble recoveries.
Four rushers shared in the success of Columbia’s Wing-T offense, led by Jamaurion Woodard with 89 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Jordan Woodard had 70 yards on seven carries, fullback Luke Arias ended his day with 50 yards and two touchdowns and Jame’son Rebector had a good night with 67 yards and two touchdowns.
The Roughnecks will open district play by hosting the Bay City Blackcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Griggs Field.
“It’s great to be 4-0, but right now everyone’s 0-0 going into district,” Mascheck said. “None of the nondistrict games matter going into district. Our district is tough, and we’ll be challenged every week and we need to come prepared.”
La Marque falls to 2-2 with the loss.
