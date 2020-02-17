Interest in old things is something that has given me a lot of pleasant moments through the years. Finding a 1902 Liberty quarter in my grandfather’s garden, purchasing a Henry 1906 hammer double-barrel shot gun for $5 in a yard sale and discovering a blue glass blown medicine bottle lying in a washout during a squirrel hunt motivated me to start collecting.
Certainly increase in value spiked my interest, but increasing my knowledge in the skill and workmanship it took to build these old antiques, which today would be considered primitive tools, was a fascinating and rewarding experience.
Somehow, craftsmanship of years ago prompted me into investigating and writing old fishing stories. Two of the best were Captain Benny T. Allen buying the Emma M, a two-masted schooner built in the early 1900’s and his outfitting and turning her into one of the pioneers of offshore fishing during the late 1930s, and Captain Carl Muchowich launching the Joe M Jr. in 1950 that would entertain wave running hookers for 25 years.
I would like to follow up with a new experience and tell you a story about something that predated all of the above and it wasn’t crafted by man but rather by Mother Nature. During the winter time in Brazoria County most of our trees lose their leaves. However, the live oak is an exception. Hundreds of them live along our roadways with their dark-green leaves shaped like a giant pruned hedge that add a touch of beauty during this time of year.
Our little country place has five oaks grouped together on about an acre of land. They are all large, but one is mammoth in size which probably means the rest are her children. During this past summer on a calm clear night, mom lay down with such force that all of her roots popped off, leaving a hole in the ground large enough to hide a golf cart. It was a sad morning after finding this grand old lady had gone off to tree heaven.
During the next month or so, I debated about what to do with her remains because it didn’t feel right to just pile and burn all those years of growth. Soon, a family of friends came along with their small chain saw. Starting at the top of her massive branches they cut and hauled off eight good size trailer loads which they planned to use for barbecue and firewood. That made me feel good but it left 30 feet of trunk.
More good use for big parts of the old lady would follow. Chuck and one of my grandsons, Tanner, rented a 20-inch chainsaw and we sliced off two more large sections, leaving the last 12 feet of her foundation. Tyler, my oldest grandson, has a work shop at home where he is constantly building things out of wood. We saved him three two-inch slabs of beautiful heart oak that measured 31 inches in diameter as a present during our Christmas celebration. A few days later he called and said, “Pa, in preparation for a table top, I smoothed the top off one of the oak pieces with my table router and applied a coat of mineral oil that highlighted and revealed 150 rings in its 15-inch radius.”
About this time one of my neighbors, Greg Oldham, who has a 30-inch chain saw, decided to take the larger leftover pieces and carve them into stools to set around his campfire. With my curiosity about the age of the old lady and 12 feet of her uncut trunk, we decided to get some advice from Brazoria County tree man, Rocky Gibson.
He told us Layne Toler had the tools to finish the job. Layne came with his 36-inch chainsaw and cut the rest into four-inch slabs revealing her 11-foot circumference, 4-foot diameter, and a minimum 230 rings at the very base of her trunk. We saved three more slabs for my use and Greg hauled off the rest for his campfire.
Bubba, my tractor, and I piled the small limbs left behind around the root section. Her remains will be cremated and scattered under the branches of her children that will nourish and keep them healthy.
This beautiful old lady had witnessed 230 plus years of American and Texas history. She had survived many bad times, including the 1900 hurricane that devastated the Texas coast and the 1950 seven-year drought. During her lifetime, a seed was probably planted by a bird or squirrel.
About 1788, the year our U.S. Constitution was ratified, she started her life as a new living tree and the next year in 1789, George Washington became our first President followed two years later in 1791 by the writing of the Bill of Rights by James Madison. Through her long life, she witnessed the Battle of the Alamo during 1836, Texas becoming a state in 1845, end of the Civil War in 1865, bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, the conclusion of World War II in 1945, and many other significant events in U. S. history.
The last 16 years of her life were the most pleasant. Her grounds were cleared, grass was planted underneath her canape and she lived out her senior years in a place known as Lazy Daze. The Big Man upstairs revealed another of his wonders.
