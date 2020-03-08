FREEPORT
The tiebreaker Brazosport needed to ensure its District 24-4A championship came not from the rule book, but the foot of Samantha Garcia.
The Brazosport Lady Exporters defeated the Columbia Lady ’Necks, 2-1, Saturday afternoon at Hopper Field.
In the 67th minute, Lady Exporter Karely Almanza distributed a perfect pass between two Columbia defenders to Garcia, who blasted a shot into the top left corner of the net for the game-winning goal Saturday at Hopper Field.
The 2-1 victory gives the Lady Ships a one-game lead over Columbia with one game to play. Since Brazosport swept the season series, it will be the district’s No. 1 seed regardless of the outcome of its district finale March 21 at Palacios.
“It feels good. Our girls played hard, they stepped up, they wanted it more and we got the win,” Brazosport coach Robert Nichols said. “We never give up and we play every game to the end. We’ve been down in some games and we’ve fought back. I give all the credit to the girls.”
The Lady ’Necks took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute after a 35-yard set piece by Haelie Sisson. She was able to get the ball over Brazosport keeper Olivia Jimenez in the top right corner of the goal.
Brazosport didn’t let that get them down as they continued to apply offensive pressure. On a free kick on Columbia’s side of the pitch. Viviana Ruiz took the set piece kick toward goal, but Lady ’Neck keeper Cylie Stewart deflected the shot to keep Columbia on top.
It only delayed the tying goal as Lady Ship Valerie Mendoza came up big for her team on the next possession. She took a ball dropped at her feet and put it in the back of the net to tie the game in the 38th.
In the 58th, Lady ’Neck Kirsten Bragg created space for herself outside the box for a shot, but finished it wide right.
Once the Lady Exporters gained the lead after Garcia’s goal, they limited Columbia’s opportunities on goal and created a couple of their own.
Ruiz delivered a pass from a set piece in the 69th toward Almanza for a header, but she hit it wide left in the box to keep the score at a standstill until the end.
“They match up well. Their strengths and our strengths match up across the board and they just did a good job in the end,” Columbia coach Brad Harrington said. “They cleared it out when they had to.”
Brazosport is 14-6-1 overall and 10-1 in district play while Columbia falls to 15-4-1 and 8-2 in district.
Columbia also plays its last district contest against Palacios, hosting the Lady Sharks at 7:30 p.m. March 16 at Griggs Field.
