Its almost that time of the year again. Playoffs are around the corner for Texas high school football, and teams in Southern Brazoria County are still vying to get in or stay in the picture with two games left in the regular season for each team. Here’s a look at each team’s prospects:
DANBURY (1-3, 1-6) (14-3A D-1)
Head coach Trey Herrmann and the Panthers might have won only one game, but they’re still in the playoff hunt. Holding the fifth spot in the district, one spot out of playoff contention, they have to win out and need some help.
Tidehaven owns the fourth spot in the district and would have to lose its last two games against Ganado (3-1,6-2) at home and Bloomington (0-4, 2-6) on the road. It’ll be a tough challenge for Danbury, considering it has to win on the road at East Bernard (5-0, 9-0) and at home against Van Vleck (0-4, 2-5).
BRAZOSPORT (2-2, 5-3) (14-3A D-1)
The Exporters are in a tough spot to make the playoffs. They are tied for fourth in the district with the tiebreaker over Sealy (2-2, 5-2), whom they beat 21-20 on the road Oct. 4. The Ships are in position to control their own destiny, and all they need to do is win.
Brazosport however, has to go on the road to a tough environment to face district-leading Needville (4-0, 7-1) before hosting Fulshear (1-4, 1-8). If the Ships lose to Needville and Sealy wins out, Brazosport could be on the outside looking in.
COLUMBIA (3-1, 7-1) (13-4A D-1)
Columbia is in a good spot to make the playoffs, being in second place in the district. The Roughnecks control their own destiny and just need to win out.
That doesn’t mean they’re a lock for the playoff. Their last two remaining opponents, Sealy or El Campo (3-1, 7-1), are no slouches. If the ’Necks were to beat Sealy and lose to El Campo, they would still make the playoffs. But if they lost to Sealy and beat El Campo, they could potentially be in the mix for a tiebreaker with Needville, El Campo, Sealy and Brazosport, as they could all have two district losses.
For that scenario to play out, Sealy would have to win its last two games and Needville would have to lose its last two.
SWEENY (3-0, 6-2) (11-4A D-2)
Head coach Randy Lynch and the Bulldogs are a lock for the playoffs, even if they lose their last two games, against Kashmere (0-5, 3-5) and Washington (0-3, 0-7). The Bulldogs have gone undefeated in district play and if they keep it up, it’ll stay that way to secure their No. 1 spot in the district.
ANGLETON (2-3, 4-3) (10-5A D-1)
Playoff hopes are on the fringe for the Wildcats as they need to win out and need some help to make it to the postseason. Sitting fifth in the district, they’re one spot short of getting the nod to further their season, and it all comes down how it plays out between Shadow Creek (5-0, 8-0) and Friendswood (3-1, 7-1).
Shadow Creek and Friendswood battle Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in the district, and if Shadow Creek wins and Angleton knocks off Friendswood in the last week of the regular season, the Wildcats will own the tiebreak for the last spot in the playoffs. But first the Wildcats have to take care of Galveston Ball (0-5, 3-5) this week.
BRAZOSWOOD (0-5, 0-8) (23-6A)
Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, there is no scenario in which they can get into the playoffs, even if they win their next two games against Pearland (3-2, 6-2) and Alief Hastings(1-4, 3-5).
