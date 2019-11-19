CLUTE — A good defensive performance helped Brazoswood overcome a poor shooting night Tuesday as the Buccaneers beat the Pasadena Eagles, 52-42. The Buccaneers’ first home game of the season came at a packed Performance Gym.
“It was a tough night shooting, but we went 15-30 from 3 in our first game. We got good looks, and I tell them to be confident and shoot it if they have the shot.” Brazoswood head coach Trent Olivier said.
An action-packed fourth quarter saw the home crowd really get into the game. The peak of their excitement came just after a Brazoswood timeout with 5:51 left. Coby Soliz pulled the ball out near half-court and drew his defender with him. A series of quick crossovers sent the defender in the wrong direction as he took off to the basket for an easy layup, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The basket gave the Bucs a 13-point lead and control of the energy. For the rest of the game Soliz and Kanye Ortiz, the defender, seemed to battle it out with each other, eventually leading to a double ejection that saw Soliz dismissed from the game.
“I think they got too caught up in the one-on-one,” Olivier said. “I don’t care if every girl in the crowd is waving and screaming your name, we need to win the game. Wins is what gets people in the door. Soliz made a great play to help us win, but we have to stay focused.”
Late in the game the Bucs still held a 13-point lead when Noah Cain grabbed one of his 20 rebounds and immediately looked upcourt. He found a streaking Jake Simpson, who got out in front of the defense and threw down a big dunk to get the crowd on their feet again and give the Bucs a 15-point lead with 1:20 left. Cain’s rebounding was a major factor as the Bucs won the backboard battle 43-16. His 20 boards were more than the whole Eagles team.
After going into halftime trailing, a good third quarter gave the Bucs the lead. Ty Sims led the way in the quarter after only making one shot in the first half. He hit his second 3-pointer of the game early in the quarter after a 3 from Jahkobi Atwater gave the Bucs the lead. Sims’ biggest moment came on a drive midway through the quarter.
After beating his initial man, a help defender came over who Sims sidestepped before flicking the ball up and into the basket for two of his seven points in the quarter. The Bucs went from trailing by one at halftime to taking a 41-33 lead at the end of the third. The Bucs allowed only eight points total in the quarter.
The second quarter was the only one the Eagles won as they overcame being down 14-9 after the first to take a 25-24 lead. Ortiz led the way for the Eagles, scoring seven of his 16 in the quarter. With 1:30 left in the first half, Ortiz caught the ball on the right wing about four feet behind the 3-point line. He rose to shoot despite the distance and found the bottom of the net to give them the 25-24 lead with what proved to be the last basket of the quarter.
Despite the poor shooting, the Bucs had three players in double digits with Simpson’s 13 leading the way. Soliz and Sims each chipped in 10 and two 3’s each of the Bucs’ eight total. The Bucs shot 20 of 56 total and 8 of 33 on 3-pointers, but held the Eagles to 14 of 47 total and 4 of 20 from 3.
The Bucs are now 2-0 on the season as they prepare for the McDonald’s Invitational in Pasadena starting Thursday. Pasadena drops to 1-1 on the season as it prepares for the same competition.
