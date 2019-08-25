Brazoswood varsity cross country delivered a solid performance in their Brazoswood Invitational Saturday as the Bucs finished second and Lady Bucs first in their inaugural meet of the season with their first 5K of the year.
“The goal is always to be top three as a team. Rayburn and Bellaire both had a couple of solid runners and we had a pack of girls that finished close together,” Brazoswood head coach Michael Tummins said.
Sam Whitmarsh and Madison Habeck led each of the Bucs teams with top three finishes individually with Whitmarsh finishing second and Habeck third.
Brazoswood senior Leo Perez and Koke Jimata from Bellaire High School were neck-and-neck most of the race, battling it out for the top spot in the flight and fastest time in the meet. Jimata was able to pull away from Perez after the second mile. Bucs junior Sam Whitmarsh was a close third throughout the race before making a run at the end to finish the race in second ahead of teammate Perez.
Whitmarsh finished with a time of 16 minutes, 53.9 seconds while Perez finished in 16:54. Other notable names for the Bucs include Riley Kuhlman, who finished in sixth at 17:13.8, Ed Franklin in 13th at 17:49.2 and Manuel Gonzalez in 16th at 18:09.9.
The Lady Bucs had a pack of girls finish in the top 12 of their race with Habeck, Anna Tyree and Sophia Sutherland as they out-shined the competition at home. Habeck competed with Cate Urbani from Bellaire for second place as she outlast Urbani. She’s happy she’s running at a faster pace than this time last year and wants to hit a new performance record this year.
“I feel great, I’m way ahead of previous seasons and I’m excited for this upcoming season,” Habeck said. “My goal is to make it to state and I want to break 19 minutes.”
Habeck finished with a time of 20:00, Tyree in ninth at 21:58, Sutherland in 10th at 22:00.4, Lilly Cole in 11th at 22:04.3 and Julia Simon in 12th at 22:15.4.
Brazoswood intends to keep improving throughout the season to qualify for district and get both teams into state as their highest goal.
“These are all workouts basically for medals is what we tell them,” Tummins said. “Yes, we want to compete, but the overall goal is to keep getting better and we’re getting better.”
Brazoswood’s next meet is at Katy Seven Lakes next at 7:20 a.m. Saturday.
