Many of us sit around, after our hair has all turned gray, reflecting on the good ’ol days. It was a time when the county newspaper came about noon on Saturday. During our half-mile walk from the house to the mail box, we were always anxious to get current news about how many bales of cotton were made and the number of watermelon loads shipped, along with the price paid. Lots of the young folks of today like to hear these stories we tell about good times and great days.
I have found a way to continue those easy times in the past into today’s world. It’s really a very simple process of changing my lifestyle that many call the golden years into something positive and pleasant.
I refuse to listen to how some nut in California shot and killed a bunch of people he didn’t even know, or how two countries half way around the world are fighting over an oil field. Even worse, how our Washington folks are spending our tax dollars by having another secret meeting behind closed doors with some dude, who may or may not be telling the truth, and then blabbering their own interruptions to the whole world. I often wonder what would happen if 200 million Americans joined me in tuning all hatred and disgusting stories out for just one week.
Continuing the good ’ol days for me starts with the aroma of a hot links sausage fold-over sandwich, the sizzle of a Dr. Pepper poured over ice in my drink cup, and settling down into my red rocking chair for that first glance out the window at nature each morning.
I have great expectations. The day before, our first strong norther of the year passed through bringing cleansing rain that seems to purify everything it falls on. The sun was just peaking over the horizon and my first glance is of Old Glory with a gentle wind stretching her to full length and the rays of light reflecting the beauty of her stars and stripes. The pleasures of the morning soon continue when Mamu’s fox squirrel, that we call Little Buddy, appears starting his day’s work. Live oak acorns are falling and he’s busy hiding some all over the yard and carrying others across the road to his home in a giant tree ensuring that his good times will continue throughout the year. A few minutes later, dozens of mourning doves congregate on our white rock road picking up little pebbles that help grind up their meal of seeds. About the same time, three does and a four point buck graze down our east fence line, finally laying down in the wide open space of the yard, and seem to be thankful for a good morning meal, as well as being totally unafraid of their surroundings.
The quiet morning continued with my friends, when two green turtles that I call Mutt and Jeff slowly crawled out on the bank of Lazy Lake to warm. My little buddy, a belted kingfisher, showed up perched on the corner of my gazebo overlooking the lake. He will sit there until a small fish is visible near the surface, take flight, hover for a moment, and dive straight down in hopes of catching a morning meal, a process that he will repeat several times. Finally, even though he didn’t show up on this day as he has in the past, a bald eagle with his brilliant white and black feathers, long hooked shaped gold beak and starry eyes flies across the Brazos River and lights on the very top of my tallest tree. He surveys the area for a mile in all directions and suddenly zooms off into the pasture catching a rabbit or squirrel in his clamp-like claws to feed his chick in the nest across the river.
So, now that I’ve had an uplifting to start my day, I can turn my attention with a positive attitude into making the rest of it special. I’m sure no one would guess I would plan and get ready for my next fishing trip. The ducks are all lined up for me and my buddy to take a ride aboard I’m Ready to the redfish hooking hole in a couple of days. I feel sure that this trip is going to provide me with another line stretching story to write. In conclusion, it is my opinion that the Big Fisherman up in the sky would be better pleased with all of us if we spent more time working on good rather than negative events.
