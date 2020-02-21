Three players from southern Brazoria County have been recognized as some of the best football players in Class 4A.
Brazosport Exporters safety Kevin Davis, linebacker CJ Calhoun and Sweeny Bulldog defensive lineman Trayvon Brooks were selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State 4A teams for the 2019-20 season.
“It’s an honor to have this award two years in a row,” Davis said. “I am blessed to be in a place I am right now because I have only been on varsity for two years and both years I’ve been getting the best awards you can get in high school. So I’m extremely blessed to have to have All-State two years in a row.”
Davis also earned 4A first team All-State from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Association as well as being named The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County Most Valuable Player. He has signed to play football for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
At 6 feet, 180 pounds, Davis totaled 175 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 11 passes broken up.
Calhoun, only a junior, totaled 139 total tackles with four sacks and an interception for a touchdown last season for the Ships. He competed at the Texas High School Coaches Association Next Level Top 100 Showcase in January and has been a leader on the defense.
Brooks accrued 90 tackles last season with three sacks and was named to The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County first team defense. He was a big presence on the Bulldog defense last season and had a breakout year.
“I couldn’t be happier for a kid,” Sweeny head coach Randy Lynch. “He’s been a three-year starter for us and he has an opportunity to play at the next level at Kilgore. We’re excited for him to be honored and he had a remarkable senior year.”
