CLUTE — The Great Texas Mosquito Festival has more than carnival rides, funnel cakes and live music to draw in people. Those with a competitive spirit can try to win trophies by pitching horseshoes, washers or beanbags, or by taking a 3.1-mile run in the morning heat.
It’s too late to sign up for the doubles horseshoe-pitching tournament, which is tonight, but registration remains open for doubles washers and cornhole tournaments and the Mosquito Chase 5K.
All the events are in or around Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, and come with a free admission to the festival.
HORSESHOES
The tournament for players 13 and older starts at 5:30 p.m. today with a maximum of 60 teams allowed to play. Awards will be presented to the top three teams.
Registration closed Thursday afternoon. Check in time is 5:15 p.m. today, and players must bring their own horseshoes.
This is a double-elimination tournament, with the team getting to 21 points first winning the game — ringers are three points and one point goes for closets shoe to the peg. Men throw from 40 feet, women and senior men toss from 30 feet.
Teams must be ready to play and at the correct court within five minutes or they will forfeit the match.
MOSQUITO CHASE
Even though it starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday adjacent to the Clute Municipal swimming pool, runners and walkers taking to the certified 5K course should be ready for hot and humid conditions. After several pleasant days, the National Weather Service predicts humidity will be above 90 percent at race time with a temperature of about 80 degrees.
Late registration and packet pickup start at 6:30 a.m. Entry fee is $30 with the first 75 paid entrees receiving a T-shirt. All entrants get one adult pass for the festival grounds.
Last year, Dillon Morse of Veradale, Washington, (18 minutes, 6 seconds) and Lori Burratto of Lake Jackson (23:12) both won the event for the first time.
Burratto was an unexpected entrant — he was in Tyler teaching a training class and decided to get out of town for the weekend, putting him in Clute at the right time.
Rudy Rocha turned in the fastest time since 2003, covering the course in 16:07. On the women’s side, Lauren Smith Stroud set the mark in 2011 with a 17:11 finish. She has won the race 11 times, including eight in a row.
WASHERS
Time is short to sign up for the 24th pitching tournament for players 13 and older as registration ends at 9 a.m. to day or when the field limit of 72 teams is reached.
The double-elimination tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday and teams can be made up of men, women or mixed. Washers will be supplied by festival. Scoring will be kept by team members, with awards for the top three finishers.
All players must enter through the Marion Street gate.
Unruly or disruptive behavior will be grounds for disqualification.
CORNHOLE
The cornhole doubles tournament, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, has proven to be a popular addition to the festival. Teams can enter for $35 through 9 a.m. Saturday or until 60 teams have signed up.
The double-elimination event is open to players 13 and older and awards will be handed out to the top three teams.
Boards and bags will be provided. Check-in is 12:30 p.m.
