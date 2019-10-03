TENNIS
The Brazoswood Buccaneer tennis team swept Pearland on Tuesday 9-0 at the Brazoswood High School tennis courts.
The Bucs swept six singles matches and three doubles matches.
In singles matches, Chris Copeland and Kyle Evangelista each improved their district record to 3-3, with each one beating their opponents, 6-2, 6-3.
Russell Summa, Alex Berndt and Carson LaBerge each split sets with their opponents but won their 10-point tie-breakers to put the matches away.
Jonathan Bankston also improved his district record to 2-3 by winning 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles pairs, Copeland/Bankston, defeated the No. 1 Oilers senior duo 6-1, 7-5.
LaBerge/Evangelista split sets and then put the match away with a 10-6 tiebreak. The Buc sophomore doubles pair of Denis Harr and Mehmood Hassan defeated another senior Oiler pairing 6-2, 6-1.
Brazoswood Bucs will travel to Strake Jesuit to continue the 2019 fall season.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Ships sweep LaMarque
Brazosport Lady Ships got back on track by sweeping La Marque on the road on Tuesday 25-13, 25-9, 25-9 in District 24-4A.
Aja Gore scored eight kills with seven digs; Treanna Johnson had seven kills with eight digs; Breanna Brimage got six kills and eight assists; Maliyah Thurman had four aces with Maile Velasco and Piper Sparkman each with three aces.
Brazosport improved to 1-1 and returns to the court to host Bay City next Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Sweeny eighth-grade teams top Freeport Intermediate
Both the Sweeny Bulldog eighth-grade A and B teams got shutouts of Freeport Intermediate on Tuesday.
The A team won 30-0 as Erik Massey scored three times on the ground and once on defense as he returned a 45 punt all the way back for a score.
Jonathan Xivir Miranda was 3-of-4 on extra points.
Defensively, Ayden Goff scored on a 30-yard interception return.
Also on defense, Peyton Pierce had a fumble recovery; Gavin Massey recorded three sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles; Richard Johnson had two sacks with four tackles for loss; Bryson Bellar recorded three sacks; Jayson Deal and Juan Hernandez each had two sacks. Other standouts on defense were Timothy Shepard, Tresten McArthur and Jax MC Carey.
At 1-1 on the season, the Sweeny A team will host West Brazos next Tuesday.
In the B team’s 16-0 shutout of the Redskins, quarterback
Kyler Head scored on a 20 yard run with Eli Kacal going 2-for-2 on extra points.
Defensively the Bulldogs had three fumble recoveries by Lane Bronikowsky, Jacob Jones and Keegan Toomer. Also on defense, Kyler Head had an interception for a touchdown return; Jesse Sanchez had four sacks; Konner Finley recorded three sacks and Shane Martinez finished with two sacks.
Sweeny B team is now 1-1 and will host West Brazos next Tuesday.
West Brazos upended by Coogs: The West Brazos Junior High eighth grade A team took a tumble against La Marque on Tuesday going down 14-8.
Major Marshall scored on a one-yard run and recovered a fumble.
Roustabouts’ lose close game: The West Brazos Junior High eighth-grade B team lost a heartbreaker, 7-6 to El Campo on Tuesday.
Daxton Newell scored on a 20-yard touchdown run and also recovered a fumble on defense.
Both the A and B teams travel to Sweeny next Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs.
Bulldogs beaten on field by Redskins: Both the Sweeny Bulldog seventh-grade A and B teams went down in defeat Tuesday to Freeport Intermediate.
Sweeny’s A team lost 31-8 and were led offensively by Lane Cole and Cayden Jones hooked up for a 50-yard touchdown.
Defensive and special teams were led by Cayden Jones, who returned a blocked extra point for an additional two points. Also, Omar Jimenez and Cory Jackson each kicked and recovered a perfectly-executed onside kick.
In the B team’s close 24-19 loss to Freeport Intermediate, the Bulldogs were led by Ka’Darius Taylor and Noah Johnson each scoring once along with Matthew Foster who returned a kickoff for a score.
The defensive effort was led by Ka’Darius Taylor, Matthew Foster and Gavin Poehl.
Cougars beat Panthers in Cat Cup: Clute Intermediate seventh grade Cougars defeated Lake Jackson Intermediate, 24-6 in the Battle of the Cat Cup on Tuesday at Slade Field.
The offensive player of the game for Clute was Jamarcus Shockley who ran for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Candon Walker also was involved in the scoring with a catch that went for 60 yards and Jason Torrance who passed for 100 yards as well.
The Cougar defense forced two turnovers with Jamarcus Shockley recovering a fumble; Luis Uranga forced a fumble and had multiple tackles; Kennedy Edwards had multiple tackles for losses and Caleb Jefferson picked up a fumble recovery and raced 55 yards for a defensive touchdown.
The Cougars will face Freeport Intermediate next Tuesday at Hopper Field.
Bouts’ lose to Cougars: West Brazos Junior High seventh-grade A team traveled to La Marque on Tuesday and came home with a 6-0 loss.
Roustabouts’ offensive line was led by Evan Williams, Lewis Segovia and Tucker Kozak with Caden Bell and Casey Webb carrying the load in the backfield.
On the defensive side of the ball, Grant Thrasher, Ashton Thompson, Casey Webb, Caden Bell and Ty Case each played well. Hunter Burch also had an interception.
The Roustabouts record is now 0-2 and will travel to Needville next Tuesday.
