PEARLAND
With an exhausting batting lineup and a dominant performance from senior pitcher Brooke Tanner, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs took care of Pearland Dawson, 7-2, on Wednesday in District 23-6A.
Tanner threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks for the victory that ups the Lady Bucs’ district record to 3-0.
Brazoswood fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first, but got to Dawson freshman pitcher GiGi Solis in the top of the third. An error on the third baseman off a bunt from Amberly Philips, who then stole second, got things cooking for the Lady Bucs. Taylor Meier singled to left field to bring in Philips and tie the game, 1-1.
With two outs and Meier at second base, Ella Casas was intentionally walked and Cici Jefferson was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Tanner. On a 1-0 count, Tanner smashed a ball up the middle to score two runs and put Brazoswood ahead 3-1.
Dawson loaded the bases on Tanner in the bottom in the third, but with two outs, Sydney Franco hit a shot to left field but right at Meier to end the frame.
In the fourth inning, Brazoswood got consecutive hits by Bella Owens, Izzy Charles and Philips to load them up with no outs, but failed to score.
The opposite happened in the top of the fifth when, after consecutive outs, the Lady Bucs got something going. Kylee Jack singled to left field and Owens doubled to the left field wall to put a pair of runners on. A single by Charles up the middle scored Jack, and after a four-pitch walk to Philips, Meier hit a slow roller to the shortstop. Owens beat the throw home for a 5-1 Brazoswood lead.
Dawson cut into that lead in the bottom half of the frame off a single RBI to right field by Brooklyn Malone. With runners on first and second, Tanner struck out Franco to end the threat.
The Lady Bucs added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh with Jack getting a single to left field and courtesy runner Taylor Tracy scoring when Owens smashed a pitch over the left fielder. Emma Byrd took over for Owens at second base and Philips got her home with a ground out to third base.
Brazoswood produced 12 hits, with hitters seven through nine going 7-of-12 at the plate. Jack (2-of-3, walk), Owens (3-of-4, RBI) and Charles (2-of-4, RBI) were those batters.
Brazoswood (16-7 overall) will take a week off and then host Alief Elsik on March 19 to continued district play.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.