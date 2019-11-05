The Brazoswood Lady Bucs and Sweeny Lady Dogs will continue their volleyball seasons today as they start with bidistrict playoffs.
The Lady Bucs will be at Santa Fe for the Region III bisdistrct, while Sweeny will host a match against Houston Kashmere at Sweeny High School.
BRAZOSWOOD
Extending their playoff streak to four straight seasons, the Lady Bucs (22-21) finished fourth in District 23-6A and will face Clear Brook (26-9) today in the Region III bidistrict round. They will tip off at 6 p.m. at Santa Fe High School.
Four seniors make up the Lady Bucs’ nucleus with Madison Varga, Lauren Beard, Abeni Roberson and Grace Nicholas. All four start, and there are also six juniors on the squad.
Brazoswood will have its hands full with the first-place finisher from District 24-6A in Clear Brook.
“They look solid and have got good offense on the left side, but if we can defend that and put a good block on the right side, then we should be able to shut that down,” head coach Elizabeth Limas said. “They don’t run their middles too much offensively, but if we just show up mentally, we can give ourselves a chance.”
Brazoswood has some firepower of its own with sophomore Emma Williams leading in kills with 257. Other kill leaders are Grace Nicholas with 205, Lauren Beard with 158 and Ashley Hutchins with 124. Williams also leads in blocks with 150 and Cora Bowles has 115.
The top setter for Brazoswood is Varga with 547 assists, with junior Sydney Lange adding 314.
“Our offense hasn’t been at the top like we think it should, but defensively I think we’ve done better this year then we have in previous seasons,” Limas said. “We’ve always had a pretty good libero, but this season the three girls in the back are playing some pretty good defense. Defensively, we are getting a whole lot more touches on the blocks and first line of defense.”
Sophomore Maddie Johnson leads in digs with 589, while Nicholas has 286.
If there is an individual Clear Brook depends on a lot, it has to be senior Kailin Newsome, who leads Clear Brook with 674 kills, 447 digs and 73 aces. Jaylin Aguirre has 488 digs for the Lady Wolverines, while Kyla Carrier has 688 assists and Kayleigh Schultz has 639.
“They are comparable to what we’ve seen of the top three teams in our district,” Limas said. “And I thought we played well against those top three teams, but we have to give ourselves a chance in order for that to happen.”
The winner moves on to the area round to face either Atascocita or La Porte.
SWEENY
Going unbeaten in District 24-4A, the Lady Dogs earned the district title by winning 24 of 30 sets.
“It was sweet to get that district title, and it just seemed like everything came together for us when it was supposed to,” Sweeny head coach Evaree Ray said. “We still have some work to do, and we played Brazoswood this past Friday and I was hoping to see really good things, but we didn’t come out as we should have, and so back to the drawing board a little bit. We just need them to get back into focus for our playoff game.”
The Lady Dogs had a slow start to the season as they tried building unity.
“At the beginning I thought we needed to establish a foundation and make them understand to pay attention to the smaller things,” Ray said. “Everything else will come afterward, so they did put it all together during the season and we’ve been blessed to stay away from injuries. Right now we do have a strong starting rotation that should take us pretty far if we hold true to it.”
On a 12-year playoff streak, the Lady Dogs depend on multiple playmakers, including 6-foot-senior Megan Kessler, Kamryn Downs, Kierstyn Wesley, Lorelei Irby and Kianna Holmes.
A Sweeny victory places them in the area round against either Splendora or Hamshire-Fannett.
