Football wasn’t the only sport affected by UIL district realignment as basketball and volleyball also had their new look undraped. Most of the time football and basketball will coincide but not this time around.
Every other year, the Texas University Interscholastic League revises which schools should be grouped together to provide a balanced playing field. It bases those groups on school enrollment and geography, trying to keep similar-sized schools within reasonable distance of each other together in districts.
The teams in each district then face off to determine playoff qualifications and seedings.
The changes announced Monday show southern Brazoria County teams will have some familiar opponents on their basketball and volleyball schedules starting with the 2020-21 season.
The remaining athletic district alignments will be released no later than March 16.
BASKETBALL
CLASS 6A
Brazoswood which is switching back to District 24-6A will have the same opponents as in football for basketball.
The Bucs will face-off against Clear Creek, Clear Brook, Clear Falls, Clear Springs, Clear Lake and Dickinson on the hardwood come the 2020-21 season.
CLASS 5A
For the Angleton Wildcats, things will be a bit different in District 24-5A Region III come next season.
In district, the Wildcats will be going up against Fort Bend Hightower, Fort Bend Kempner, Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge, Fulshear, Foster, Lamar Consolidated and Terry as far as hoops are concerned.
The biggest changes are replacing Alvin Shadow Creek, which is moving up to Class 6A, with Fort Bend Kempner and removing Manvel from the district.
CLASS 4A
Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny will stay together in District 25-4A, but one of the differences will be they are going to Region IV.
Besides those three in district, Bay City, La Marque, Needville and Stafford will be on board to decide the district champ.
Needville and Stafford are the two newcomers starting next season, bulking up what had been a five-team district and putting more obstacles in the way of a postseason berth.
CLASS 3A
On the basketball court, Danbury will also have some changes going to District 24-3A Region III for the next two seasons starting in the fall.
Joining the Panthers on the hardwood will be Boling, Brazos, Houston Harmony School of Discovery, Hempstead, Hitchcock and Van Vleck.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 6A
Brazoswood volleyball’s district will align with football as the Lady Bucs are back with Clear Creek ISD schools.
In District 24-6A Region III, the Lady Bucs will go up against Dickinson, Clear Brook, Clear Lake, Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Clear Springs.
CLASS 5A
In a nine-team district, more than half the teams in District 24-5A Region III will be left out of the playoffs at the end of the season, leaving a tough path for Angleton to make the postseason.
Its opponents on the volleyball court will be Fort Bend Hightower, Fort Bend Kempner, Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge, Fulshear, Foster, Lamar Consolidated and Terry.
CLASS 4A
Switching over to Region IV in a seven-team District 25-4A will be Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny.
With them will be Bay City, La Marque, Needville and Stafford.
CLASS 3A
Danbury will join an eight-team district and will stay in Region III.
The Lady Panthers in District 24-3A will be joined by Boling, Brazos, East Bernard, Houston Harmony School of Discovery, Hempstead, Hitchcock and Van Vleck.
