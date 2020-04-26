Columbia Roughneck Cameron Ward has earned an abundance of accolades throughout his high school career, and this time, he’s considered the best of the best.
The future University of The Incarnate Word Cardinal landed a Most Valuable Player award from The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County team, another accolade he can put on his resume before heading off to San Antonio.
He attributes the recognition to the hard work he’s put in to get to this point.
“It’s a blessing after four years of an amazing high school career,” Ward said. “Growing up, basketball has always been my first love, but football is catching up a bit. I didn’t finish the season how I wanted to, but I did finish as the all-time leading scorer at Columbia and that’s a goal I always wanted.”
With all the talent and effort he put into working on his craft all season, his biggest improvement was his ability to expand his leadership style during practice and in games.
“Being more of a vocal leader instead of leading by example,” he said. “This year somebody had to do it, I couldn’t just do it in games. I had to do it more in practice. I’ll have to say this year was my best year as far as leadership wise on the court and in practice.”
Coach Henry Valladares has known Ward since he was in junior high. The relationship Valladares has with him and other seniors is special because he’s known them since the coach first moved to West Columbia, Valladares said.
Ward shares that sentiment.
“He got the head coach my sophomore year and I don’t regret him ever being my head coach,” he said. “Every year he’s been here, I’ve liked him as a coach.”
Ward was also the co-offensive player of the year for District 24-4A and was named to the Texas Association Basketball Coaches 4A All-Region III team, which was the first time he’s ever made it on the list.
Ward signed to play quarterback for the University of The Incarnate Word and plans to enroll May 31, if allowed.
