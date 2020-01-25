WEST COLUMBIA
Momentum swung toward the Bulldogs in the first quarter, but 3-point shooting and turnovers after that allowed Columbia to take the momentum back and never let it go.
The Columbia Roughnecks (2-0, 17-6) defeated the Sweeny Bulldogs (1-2, 14-9) 61-44 on Friday in a District 24-4A matchup at Columbia High School.
“We have to be better not turning the ball over, but it wasn’t our night shooting either,” Sweeny head coach Robert Cash said. “We took good shots, but they weren’t falling for us. And we also got hit on the boards hard. We’re usually good at rebounding, but it wasn’t our night.”
Down 12-19 in the second quarter, Roughneck guard Jordan Woodard made two 3-pointers in a two-minute span to catalyze the ’Necks to a one-point deficit with 4:09 left. After drawing an offensive foul against Bulldog forward Bryson Soistman, Columbia guard Zade Stroman converted a layup to take a two-point lead, 21-19. The Roughnecks never trailed after that, going on a 21-6 run to end the quarter for a 33-25 halftime lead.
“One thing about Jordan Woodard is he’s a sophomore and I like he’s not afraid of the moment and he’s been like that ever since I’ve known him,” Columbia head coach Henry Valladares said. “He was not afraid to come in and take those shots and he’s earned the right to take those shots. “He was looking down on defense first and defense earns you the right to take the shots.”
The defense showed up as the Roughnecks forced 16 of Sweeny’s 17 turnovers in the second quarter and beyond while Columbia gave up 14. The third quarter extended the Roughnecks’ lead even further, 45-32, highlighted by a contested layup by Roughneck guard Sultan Abdullah with four minutes left. He led the team with 15 points and three rebounds.
The fourth quarter was much of the same with Abdullah stealing a pass and converting an uncontested layup with 5:12 left in the game to seal it, 53-36. The Roughnecks outscored the Bulldogs 28-19 in the second half and out-rebounded their opponents 26-19.
“It’s something that they’re born with here in West Columbia. We might not be the tallest, we might not be the strongest, we may not be the biggest, but we’re gritty. It’s grimy over here,” Valladares said. “They all understand that whether it’s football, basketball or any other sport it starts on the defensive end. And they’re committed to that.”
Forward Heston Roberts led the ’Necks in rebounds with eight and added seven points. Soistman led the Bulldogs with 19 points and six rebounds.
Columbia plays its next district game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brazosport. Sweeny takes on district opponent Brazosport at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
