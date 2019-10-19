FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY
Alief Elsik 42, Brazoswood 13
Foster 44, Angleton 21
Sweeny 27, Wharton 6
Brazosport 35, Bay City 20
Columbia 56, Fulshear 7
Danbury 38, Bloomington 12
Strake Jesuit 21, Pearland 14
Pearland Dawson 33, George Ranch 14
Alvin Shadow Creek 51, Friendswood 6
Manvel bye
TODAY
Huntsville Alpha Omega at Brazosport Christian, 1 p.m.
Alvin at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
