FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY

Alief Elsik 42, Brazoswood 13

Foster 44, Angleton 21

Sweeny 27, Wharton 6

Brazosport 35, Bay City 20

Columbia 56, Fulshear 7

Danbury 38, Bloomington 12

Strake Jesuit 21, Pearland 14

Pearland Dawson 33, George Ranch 14

Alvin Shadow Creek 51, Friendswood 6

Manvel bye

TODAY

Huntsville Alpha Omega at Brazosport Christian, 1 p.m.

Alvin at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.

