BRAZOSWOOD
COACHES
Danny Youngs
Head coach
Derek Lopez, Ryan Jones
Co-offensive coordinators
Shane Adair, Jeffrey Toliver
Running backs
Logan Parrish
H-backs
Ken Neeley, Carlton Smith
Wide receivers
Joseph Carroll
Defensive coordinator/defensive ends
Luis Gomez
Defensive tackles
Chris Nabors
Linebackers
Brad Harris
Cornerbacks
