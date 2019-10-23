ROSENBERG — Striving for changes in different areas since Angleton interim volleyball coach Cheyenne Lansford was brought in Sept. 16, the Ladycats dropped to 1-14 in District 24-5A on Tuesday after losing to Lamar Consolidated in three sets, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16.
The Lady Mustangs (8-7 district) entered the match tied for fourth place with Terry and Fort Bend Hightower, while Angleton was just looking for some good things to happen.
Lansford has been working hard to get some positive results.
“Specifically, it’s been improving disciplinary problems, just trying to make sure our team is on the same page and we are all buying into the program and what I am trying to do,” she said. “It’s been about improving our offense and completely change their defense, so they had to adjust pretty quickly to that. They are still adjusting to what I expect as far as discipline goes, so we are still working on that. But overall, the team culture has improved.”
Lansford’s changes were evident with several player moves.
“For me, it all depends on who is on the court, and it’ll be the ones who are best pushing and striving for the things that I am working for as far as cultural changes and also the outcome of their offense and defensive plays,” Lansford said.
Despite being out of the district race quite a few matches ago, Lansford wasn’t looking toward next season already.
“I want to win; that’s been my personality ever since I started playing sports, so I am pushing to win and pushing for immediate change,” she said. “Specifically, cultural change because that is what needs to improve before we think about long-term goals. I am trying to make it more of a positive environment. I want to win right away, I want to make changes right away, but I have to sit back and look at the big picture as well.”
Angleton’s biggest leads in the match were in the third set at 10-6 and 12-8. But the Ladycats just couldn’t break away, especially with the swings from Lamar Consolidated sophomore Cassidy Drapela (12 kills).
“It has to do with a long-term issue of we’ve lost in the past and we get in that rut where they feel like they are going to lose anyway,” Lansford said. “Or we give up on it easily because winning has been a culture here. So we are also pushing against tough times and fighting when we are down instead of giving up and caving in. So body language is a big part of that, and one can notice that right away.”
In the first two sets, Angleton led only once. In the third set the Ladycats were overtaken at 16-16 when they served into the net.
“I thought we played a good game. I know the score doesn’t represent that, but thinking from where we’ve come when I took over or even the beginning of the season, we competed but we did not finish,” Lansford said. “So the biggest problem is when we feel any pushback from the other team, we seem to sink and give in. So they were getting on on several consistent plays, one ball after another where we couldn’t get out of serve/receive and they are getting six serves in a row, and that is what is killing us. We are not able to rotate fast enough.”
In the first set, Lamar Consolidated’s Britney Nwankwor and Drapela each had four kills with two aces. It was more of the same in the second set for the Lady Mustangs, as they finished with 33 kills and 15 aces.
Angleton had 14 kills with three aces and seven net serves.
“I have a lot of players who want to make the changes that I am looking for,” Lansford said. “The biggest thing that I’ve noticed is that we are diving for balls that we didn’t weeks ago. We are making hustle plays and communicating a bit, but we still need to work on that. But offensively I think we’ve improved because they’ve learned different techniques and tools to use when swinging. For me, the biggest improvement has been hustle and a bit more heart when playing.”
Angleton will host Foster on Friday and then close out the regular season on the road at Fort Bend Marshall. It’ll be the third season in a row the Ladycats have not reached the playoffs.
