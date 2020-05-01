People have found new ways t o enjoy the outdoors since Gov. Greg Abbott’s ordered Texans to stay home, but they’ll be able to have more of a sense of normalcy today when golf courses reopen in Southern Brazoria County.
“There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation for The Wilderness and the demand tomorrow will be high, especially going into the weekend,” The Wilderness General Manager Doug Borow said. “The golf course is in immaculate shape and we used our time wisely taking care of the playing ground and being prepared for opening day. All the staff has done a great job doing that.”
With the demand so high at The Wilderness, most of the tee times starting at 7 a.m. have already been reserved today, but that doesn’t mean other golf courses in the area aren’t available.
Freeport, Austin Bayou, and Mulligan’s golf centers are also opening to the public today on a limited basis, while adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We provide hand sanitizer all around the park and we’re doing a lot of safe things. We’re taking extreme measures course-wide to keep our customers safe,” Borow said.
That’s the sentiment that has been shared throughout golf courses in the area as they try to keep facilities as sterilized as possible for golfers.
Precautions include spaced-out tee times, single riders in golf carts, no in-facility dining and the availability of hand sanitizer throughout the facilities, among other actions.
The one golf facility that never shut down and continued to practice precautions is the West Brazos Golf Center.
“We’ve been taking a ton of safety precautions, sterilizing carts, one family member per cart, and only allowing a couple of people in the pro shop at a time like we always have,” General Manager Phyllis Stedman said. “Everything’s been going fine. It hasn’t been the spring business like we’re used to getting, a lot of our regulars haven’t been coming out, but we’ve had some good days.”
West Brazos has been going steady during the pandemic, while practicing social distancing, and Stedman hopes business starts to pick up today and moving forward.
“I think a lot more people are going to start going out since they lifted the stay-at-home order and I’ll be happy if they do,” Stedman said. “Hopefully our regulars start to come back more little by little.”
West Brazos will continue to take tee times by calling the pro shop at 979-798-4653.
Mulligans will have regular hours. Call Austin Bayou at 979-922-1234 and Freeport Golf Course at 979- 233-8311 for tee times.
