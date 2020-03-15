Youth dominated the individual awards in The Facts All-County 2019-20 selections for girls basketball.
A couple of Columbia Lady ’Necks took over the first two awards with juniors Jamoryai Butler chosen as the offensive player of the year and teammate Kirsten Bragg earning defensive player of the year. The newcomer of the year was freshman Kamrie Walker from Brazosport; Brazoswood junior Christina “Twig” Bolton was the free throw specialist of the season; and Brazosport’s Simone Fuller was the sixth man of the year and the only senior.
OFFENSIVE
In her third season starting, Butler’s improvement continued as she produced more by averaging 14.6 points a game to go with 6.3 rebounds a game.
“This season was very good for me, but sometimes I would get frustrated when I didn’t get the ball a lot,” Butler said. “But my team helped me push through and we made a lot of progress on the court.”
After not making the playoffs for the past four years, Columbia finally broke through this season.
“One thing I really enjoyed about this past season was the way I carried myself on the court,” Butler said. “A lot of it had to do because of the way I felt on the court with working with a trainer in the offseason. He just helped me with my post moves along with helping me just get quicker. I really worked harder this season just because I really wanted to help my team win.”
Butler was happy to be named the offensive player of the local area.
“I know I’ve been working hard since freshman year and I know I’ve gotten better,” she said. “And this award proved that.”
DEFENSIVE
An all-around athlete who also plays volleyball, soccer and softball, her improvement on the court was evident.
Bragg displayed a 13.7 point average to go with four rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.1 assists a game. Her constant hustle with rebounds and steals created more opportunities for teammates — and more victories.
NEWCOMER
Just a freshman, Walker displayed a fire on the court that helped energize a seasoned Brazosport Lady Ship team with a track record of success.
“For me it really didn’t surprise me that I spent a lot of time on the court,” Walker said. “I just knew that I just wanted to perform, because now there are a lot more eyes on you when you are on the court, so I just want to do my best. I enjoy pushing myself, especially since I was the youngest one out there.”
As a first-year player in high school, Walker averaged six points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals and two assists off the bench.
“It did help me to come off the bench, because I was kind of scared at first,” she said. “Within time I did feel comfortable, but in that first playoff game I got scared again, only because it was another level. But when the game started, I knew I had to be ready.”
As a point guard, Walker helped distribute the ball when she was on the court, and she tried making sure she fulfilled that commitment.
“I tried looking for my teammates by making good passes, listen to my coach and really tried to focus more on communicating with my teammates on the floor,” she said.
It will be fun seeing Walker develop for the next three seasons. She will continue that development by playing AAU ball with the Lady Heat this offseason.
FREE THROW
It was a different kind of season for Bolton, a three-year starter for the Brazoswood Lady Bucs.
Switching positions from the main scorer to more of a distributor as the point guard, she continued to score her points and do as much as she could for the team on the court.
One of those ways was by helping out wherever she could, even on the free-throw line, shooting 70 percent.
“Coach (Douglas) Watson has two or three free-throw drills during practice to make us understand the importance of shooting them,” Bolton said. “If we don’t make enough then it’s about running. But even as a kid my parents have drilled me about making something for free, and with free throws, it was about just making them. As a kid ,we spray-painted a line on the grass and had to make 100 of them before going in for dinner.”
Bolton scored 9.1 points a game to go with 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 assists.
“For the past two seasons it was mostly catch the ball and shoot, but this season was a transitional year for me,” she said. “This year it was mostly about getting the ball down the court, run the play and try to make opportunities for others on the court. But if I had time to shoot, I’d still take the shot.”
As the leader of the team, Bolton made the adjustment on the court, now looking for teammates.
“Scoring wasn’t my main objective, but with time I settled in and just tried to help the team win,” she said.
A knee injury sidelined Bolton for the final nine games of the season. She recently returned to the court.
“I am back, but the knee is still a bit sore, but I am playing AAU,” Bolton said. “I am just happy to be back on the court participating. It was hard not being on the court when I was injured.”
She will spend her offseason recovering and playing with the BC Elite, a local basketball team.
SIXTH MAN
Coming off the bench, Fuller became quite a weapon for the Lady Ships in their run to the District 24-4A title.
In her final high school season, Fuller averaged 10.3 points a game along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
