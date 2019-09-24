DANBURY
Like a lot of children, Hannah Seamend tried out a bunch of activities starting out, including suiting up for karate and taking a tumble through gynmastics.
It didn’t take her long to find her favorite, and the sport has remained at the top of her list.
“I started playing volleyball at 8 years old and I just fell in love with the sport,” the Danbury senior said. “I tried almost every other sport, but this was the one I just loved and was great at the most.”
Her passion for volleyball became more apparent when she couldn’t play it for a year after her family moved from Pearland to Danbury when Seamend was in the sixth grade. Transportation issues meant she had to give up her club team, the Pearland Juniors.
“It was hard not being able to play, but I understand why,” Seamend said. “I got to start back playing for school in seventh grade, but I wish I could have kept playing.”
Now a senior at Danbury, she’s spent her whole high school career as a varsity starter.
“When I first got to Danbury in high school, I was on varsity. I never sat the bench my whole career in high school except when I was hurt,” Seamend said. “As a freshman, I was so scared in my first tournament because I didn’t want to mess up and have my teammates mad at me since I was the youngest.”
Seamend plays outside hitter and setter for the Lady Panthers, giving her control on where the ball goes.
“I like setting because you can get the ball where you want it for my teammates,” she said. “As an outside hitter, I love jumping and hitting the ball. I just like getting kills and being close to the poles.”
In her high school career, she’s amassed all-district honorable mention, all-district academic and two team most valuable player awards. Her success has benefited from her finding drills online and having a winner’s mentality, she said.
“I just really hate to lose and I know my teammates know it,” she said. “I am a leader, but sometimes I think they see me as bossy because I’m trying to keep us disciplined, and they’re mostly younger than me.”
The Lady Panthers have started district play 2-1 with wins over Van Vleck and Hitchcock, giving Seamend hope of achieving her goal of Danbury going to state in her last year playing volleyball.
“We’ve never been able to make it out of district and I know we have the talent. We have to be more disciplined because we have to do more ourselves.”
Danbury will be back in district action at 6:30 p.m. today when it hosts Palacios.
