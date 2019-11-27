Danbury’ volleyball player Madyson Bennett was a second-team all-district selection in District 24-3A results voted on by head coaches. The Lady Panthers also had several honorable mention and Academic All-District selections, including Bennett on the academic list.
Danbury finished 4-8 overall in district play.
East Bernard, which won the district title and made it to the Region III final before bowing out to Lexington, had the most valuable player of the district with McKenna Novice as well as the top setter, Kenadi Domel, and the defensive player of the year, Madison Crist.
Other individual honorees were Boling’s Tori Arrington, who was offensive player of the year, and Payton Wostarek, who was newcomer of the year.
Landing on the first-team all district list were Boling’s Emily Gmitter and Kim Castillo; East Bernard’s Reagan Goudeau, Tori Koenig and Samantha Rabius; Palacios’ Brooke Grones and Cyra Polk; and Tidehaven’s Madison Kacer and Cassidy Tavares.
Joining Bennett on the second team were East Bernard’s Kellen Dorotik; Palacios’ Savannah Williams and Cara Polk; Boling’s Logan Simpson; Tidehaven’s Emma Swift and Jollie Philyaw; Hitchcock’s Sanaa Scott; and Van Vleck’s Madilyn Koliba.
Lady Panther honorable mention honorees were Jennifer Holt, Jesse Garner, Kamryn Grace, Mackenzie Meinke, Mallarie Munson, Vanessa Crofford, Jenna Reioux and Jordyn Rutkowske.
Making the Academic All-District list for Danbury were Holt, Bennett, Garner, Grace, Munson, Crofford, Reioux and Rutkowske.
