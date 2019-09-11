ANGLETON — Manvel’s service game gave the Lady Mavericks the runs they needed to defeat the Angleton Lady Wildcats 25-15, 25-11, 25-12 on Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks made several runs to take big leads through strong serves on their way to the win.
“We’re a young team and sometimes when we make a couple mistakes we let it get to our head and they compound and we make more mistakes. They have some strong servers and we let ourselves believe we couldn’t return them.” Angleton head coach Tala Allen said.
After a close first set Manvel took control in the second set. After a 4-0 start for Manvel Angleton got a point to take control of the serve, but a good pass set up Manvel’s Morgan Smith for a cross-court kill to regain control. After an Angleton timeout Aryn Johnson started serving with Manvel up 9-3. She dropped in two aces and won nine straight points off her serve to lead the way on the run and open up the set 18-3. Johnson also had five kills in the set to add to her serving as she starred for the Lady Mavericks.
The Lady Wildcats’ defense kept them in the set during the first set, with Destini Jones and K’Mory Price coming up with some good digs on powerful Manvel hits. A kill from Mia Scott tied the set at nine for the Lady Wildcats. Angleton was forced into a timeout down 14-10, and the Lady Mavericks began to find some room for their hitters. Smith had six first-set kills for the Lady Mavericks on her way to 12 for the match as Manvel won the set 25-15.
The third set featured another nine-point serve run for the Lady Mavericks as Morgan Smith took the score from 4-2 to 13-2 including one ace. Smith also had all four of her blocks in the third set as she did her best to put the game away. The Lady Mavericks looked to get the ball wide to Johnson some more, as she had four of her 14 kills in the third set. For much of the match Angleton didn’t get blocks or tips on the hitters for Manvel, but Trysten Liesman managed to get a block and got her hands on a couple other hits during the third set, as the Lady Wildcats started to get used to Manvel’s setting style.
“That was the first team that had those fast sets, and we’ve just got to practice that more to get our blockers there,” Allen said.
Angleton falls to 0-3 in district play after the loss as it prepares to travel to play Terry next Tuesday in another district match. Manvel improves to 3-0 in district and will host Terry on Friday.
