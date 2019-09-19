ANGLETON WILDCATS (2-0) AT HOU. WESTSIDE WOLVES (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Delmar Stadium
OVERVIEW: The Wildcats will continue working on their depth as they look to improve to 3-0. With a run game averaging more than 300 yards a game, Angleton saw success through the air against Clear Brook last week. Senior quarterback Justus Mayon was 16-of-20 attempts for 132 yards, completing six to Christian Parkins for 71 yards. Angleton has won both previous meetings with Wolves, including a 63-7 game in 2017.
Coming off their first loss, a 42-19 drubbing by Morton Ranch, the Wolves present a balanced offense with 421 passing yards and 393 on the ground. Senior quarterback Akeem Benjamin has seven touchdowns against one interception and has completed 56 percent of his passes. The run game is led by senior Tyroun Murray (24 carries, 187 yards) with sophomore Dorian Washington leading the wide receivers with six catches for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
DANBURY PANTHERS (0-3) AT TARKINGTON LONGHORNS (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at A.L. Nelson Stadium
OVERVIEW: Danbury has had a dreadful start, scoring just 10 points this season. The best thing going for the Panthers is sophomore running back Cooper Lynch (59 carries, 354 yards). No other runner for the Panther ranks in the top 15 for the district. The passing game has totaled 94 yards this season. This is only the second time the Panthers and Longhorns have met, with Tarkington taking the win last season, 34-28.
The Longhorns lost to Kelly Catholic from Beaumont last week, 27-23. Tarkington is averaging 35 points a game while giving up 20. A Class 4A D-II program, the Longhorns are led this season by first-year coach, Zach Bass. Tarkington returned 15 starters from last season, including quarterback Trae Deck and wide receiver Christian Howard. Nose tackle Garrett Hlavaty leads the defense.
MANVEL MAVERICKS (3-0) at MARSHALL BUFFALOES (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Mercer Stadium
OVERVIEW: A pair of high-flying offenses could keep the scoreboard operator busy. The Mavericks are averaging close to 400 yards a game, led by senior quarterback Tyler Yarbrough (50-of-79 attempts, 771 yards, 13 TDs, INT). Junior Jalen Walthall (13 receptions, 235 yards, five TDs), Jalen Paxton (10-211 yards, three TDs) and Zion Johnkins (10-144 yards, two TDs) lead the wideouts. Senior Donovan Eaglin (26 carries, 198 yards, two TDs) leads the ball carriers. Manvel lost to the Buffaloes last year in overtime, 52-51.
Fort Bend Marshall made it to Arlington for the D-II state title game before losing to Aledo (55-19). Eleven starters from that team are back, including quarterback Malik Hornsby (6-3, 185) who threw close to 2,000 yards last year, along with defensive end Warren Robinson (6-3, 225). Marshall’s explosive offense is matched by its defense, which has allowed only nine points all season.
