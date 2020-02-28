FREEPORT — The Ships passed their first test of the playoffs, but their campaign for a state championship is far from over and the defense will be key.
The Brazosport Exporters face the Silsbee Tigers at 7 p.m. today in the area round of the Class 4A Region III playoffs at the Bill Neal Center in Channelview.
“We have to play a better game defensively than we did against North Forest,” Brazosport head coach Travis Pittman said. “I feel we played about a good 10 to 12 minutes of solid defense, and that was enough on Monday, but tomorrow it’s going to have to be closer to 32 to bring home the win.”
The Ships are 1-for-10 when their opponents score more than 70 points, and the Tigers average 74.6 points per game.
Stopping Silsbee from scoring easy transition shots and not letting the Tigers get behind them will be key for Brazosport tonight, Pittman said.
“I know one thing we talked about is when we take a shot on the offensive end, they like to get a couple guys running back and getting loose, and we keyed in today on stopping that,” Pittman said. “We have to make sure we get back and know where they are and everyone knows and it’s the matchup we want.”
The District 22-4A champion Tigers have enjoyed recent success, and this year’s team includes a player who can change the game at any moment.
“They’re a good team. Last year they lost in the district final to La Marque and the past year they won a state championship,” Pittman said. “Most of those players that won are gone, but they have No. 4 Brelan Bush who has two state titles under his belt and multiple Division I offers. He’s only 5-foot-8, but we know with Ray you can’t let somebody’s size fool you on what they can do.”
Pittman believes if the Exporters can slow down Bush, they they have a good chance, the coach said.
“It’s going to be a big test tomorrow night that i’ll be looking forward to,” Pittman said. “I like our match-ups. They have Bush, but I think we have a couple guys that can disrupt him on offense and the rest of their guys don’t jump off the paper at you, but they play their roles well. It reminds me a lot of us.”
The winner will take on either Washington or Hamshire-Fannett in the region quarterfinals.
