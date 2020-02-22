CHANNELVIEW — In a wild finish to a close game, the Brazosport Lady Ships held on in the final quarter for a 66-62 win over Silsbee at the Bill Neal Center at Channelview High School.
Silsbee’s Emily Williamson knocked down a 3-pointer at the end to make the score close, but sloppy play by Brazosport kept the Lady Tigers within threatening range.
The Lady Ships (23-8) are off to the third round of the Class 4A Region III playoffs where they will face Houston Yates or Lumberton.
Brazosport head coach Kayla Josey is ready to move on from Friday’s contest.
“The game is over, it’s behind us,” Josey said. “All of those turnovers and missed shots are behind us, we are moving on. We are excited to go to the third round and this is the first time this group has been this far.”
With 2:44 remaining, junior guard Treanna Johnson fouled out for the Lady Ships as they led 59-46. Johnson, one of the better ball handlers on the team, would be sorely missed down the stretch.
Silsbee took advantage of her departure by going on a 16-7 run to pull within seven points a couple of times near the end. Key shots and free throws by sophomore Knavia Goins helped keep the Lady Tigers at a distance.
“Treanna just sees the floor so well for us, and it seems like we have a leader every game,” Josey said. “That is good to have for a team because when someone is off, another will pick them up.”
Johnson was key in the victory, dropping 22 points, including five treys.
“She does what we ask of her. She brings the ball down for us and makes clutch shots when we need them,” Josey said. “We are just going to hope that she continues to show up and stays on her game.”
It wasn’t a very good shooting night for either team as Brazosport was 26-of-73 from the field with the Lady Tigers going 21-of-73.
For the Lady Ships, regular misses under the bucket will eventually start hurting.
“At some point, we just have to stop making mistakes and just be patient under the basket,” Josey said. “If we do play Yates, we know they are going to put a lot of pressure to the ball so we are going to have to fix that immediately.”
Silsbee took a 15-14 advantage after eight minutes of play behind six points by Akira Ray and five from freshman Erica Williamson. The Lady Tigers also took advantage of 10 turnovers by Brazosport.
The Lady Ships started the game with miscues on four consecutive offensive possessions.
They settled down in the second quarter as Johnson hit three 3-pointers to help the Lady Ships to a 31-19 halftime lead. But Johnson was the only one scoring as her team went 5-of-27 from the field.
In the third quarter, Silsbee made an adjustment, capitalizing on 11 Lady Ship turnovers as they outscored them 22-13 to go into the fourth down by two, 44-42. KaNiesha Bydson warmed up for the Lady Tigers, scoring eight points, and Ray added six.
Tied at 44 early in the final quarter, the Lady Ships went on a 9-2 run and maintained a solid lead until the end.
Silsbee finishes its season at 21-13.
Gore again had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
