CLUTE — The Lady Buccaneers swept to their third straight district championship with a 16-4-1 record, and its players won all-district accolades from coaches.
Maddie Bowers won District 23-6A’s most valuable player for the second year in a row, Meghan Schwertner won defensive player of the year and Aaliyah Casas won co-offensive player of the year for the 2019-20 season.
“I’m just really proud of them. All their time at Brazoswood has been amazing, and for Maddie and Aaliyah to win back to back shows a lot of the contribution they’ve made to the district,” Blank said. “Meghan is an incredibly strong leader and athlete and she was the only returning starter on defense. Her leadership and ability helped lead the defense to have the success we did and the district coaches recognized that.”
Bowers, a University of Houston signee, scored 39 goals and added 18 assists for the season while Casas scored 28 goals and 20 assists. Casas, who is committed to play at East Texas Baptist University, and Bowers combined to score 67 goals, including 50 in district — seven more than district runner-up George Ranch netted as a team.
Schwertner led a Lady Buc backline that allowed only eight goals in district, which is less than a goal a game. She also contributed five goals and two assists for the season.
“It feels really nice to be noticed for all the hard work we put in. People don’t realize how many hours and work we put into it and we got the credit we deserved,” Bowers said. “I definitely wouldn’t have scored all the goals I’ve had without my team, and I’m glad everyone got noticed. Everyone works hard and some people don’t get the awards they should have gotten, but this year I think we did.”
Lady Bucs Karina Flores, Tricia Heckendorn, Kaitlyn Futschik and Emma Luker all earned first-team selections. Taylor’s Gosselin Serpas, Emily “Abby” Garcia and Mariana Sabaj; Elsik’s Jazmin Villalta and Maguy Mubuto; Pearland’s Maritza Bohorquez-Ortega, Zoe Valle and Kaley Zucha; and Hastings’ Destiny Garcia rounded out the first team.
The second team included Brazoswood’s Marissa Funk, Allison Futschik, Ella Greene and Natalie Walls; Taylor’s Tiffany Martinez and Melanie Guzman; Elsik’s Samantha Solano and Christina Ramos; Pearland’s Lauren Moniot, Piper Stewart and McKenna Wiegenstein; and Hastings’ Jocelyn Garcia and Alexia Hurley.
Brazoswood’s Sophia Massey, Jacelyn Santimauro and Layla Mireles received honorable mention.
Bowers finished her career with 99 goals and 45 assists for the Lady Buccaneers while Casas scored 60 goals with 42 assists. They leave Brazoswood as the highest-scoring duo in school history.
