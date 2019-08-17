The Columbia Lady Necks improved to 3-1 on the volleyball season after taking care of Palacios on the road in four sets 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23 on Friday.
Quite a few Lady Necks contributed to the victory, including Kirsten Bragg, who exploded for 18 kills, and Alexis Presley, who was also in double digits with 10. Claire Kondra had five kills and Caroline Reese added four; Jayda Martinez led in digs with 38, Alexis Presley finished with 34 digs, Bragg had 31, Reese and Claire Kondra each had 14 and Myriah Wessells finished with 11; leaders in assists were Reese with 22 and Jada Rhoades 10; Martinez led in serve/receives with nine, Wessells finished with seven, and Rhoades and Bragg each had six. Kate Kondra and Claire Kendra each had two blocks. Bragg led in service points with three, and Presley had two.
The Lady Necks will travel to Danbury on Tuesday to continue nondistrict play.
In sub-varsity action the junior varsity Lady Necks improved to 6-0 after their three-setter against Palacios, winning 25-7, 22-25, 25-11. The freshmen Lady Necks swept the Sharks 25-13, 25-8 to improve to 4-2.
