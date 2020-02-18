Class 4A
Bidistrict
Columbia (16-10) vs. Houston Kashmere (12-7)
5 :30 p.m., Today at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym, Brazosport High School
Tickets: $5
Houston Wheatley (15-7) at Brazosport (21-8)
7 :30 p.m., Today at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym
Tickets: $5
Webcast: www.brazosportisd.net
Sweeny (10-17) vs. Houston Yates (21-5)
5 :30 p.m., Today at Barnett Gym
Tickets: $5
