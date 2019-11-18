ALVIN — Turning things around in their second meeting of the season, the Brazosport White Longhorns flag football team defeated the Brazosport Orange Longhorns 19-7 in the South Texas Youth Football Association’s Super Bowl at Alvin Memorial Stadium.
In their first meeting during the regular season it was the Orange who delivered a loss to the White team, coming out with a 12-6 victory with six seconds left on the clock. With that in mind, the White team starved for redemption in the biggest game of the season.
“We just played better defensively and we held their fastest guy down,” Brazosport White coach Ike Clark said. “We wanted to do something different with him so we kept him going inside, that was the game plan and it worked.”
The White squad took the lead from the start, scoring on its first possession on three plays for 39 yards. It was on a third down conversion with five yards to go for a first down when quarterback Trey Clark took the snap and went right, curled back infield and wound up in the end zone 24 yards later. The extra point failed but they still led 6-0 with a running clock.
Brazosport’s White Longhorn defense kept Orange running back Evyn Hubbard in their sights, limiting him to just four yards on his first four carries with Clark making a couple of the stops.
Back on offense for its second series, Clark once again turned on the jets, this time going left and blazing past Orange defenders down the sideline for a 30-yard touchdown to take a 12-0 advantage.
In their first drive of the second half, the Orange Longhorns finally got something going, using a short field to get on the board. Starting at the White 31-yard line, Major Austin ran for 14 yards on first down. Austin proceeded with runs of six and 10 yards to get them to the 2-yard line.
Rydar Caldwell finally got them on the board with his 2-yard score on fourth down, but still trailed 12-7.
The White Longhorns came right back, riding the legs of Clark who ran on three of the four offensive plays to increase the lead back up to 19-7. Clark had runs of 16, 26 and 15 yards to put the game out of reach.
“We executed our game plan and that was big for us,” Ike Clark said. “Another thing that these kids did today was come ready to play.”
Both teams finished the season 9-1 and next season some of these players will get together to form a tackle team.
Editors Note: This story is being reprinted because in Sunday’s edition, teams were mistakenly identified.
