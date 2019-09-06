BAY AREA CHRISTIAN BRONCOS (0-1) AT DANBURY PANTHERS (0-1)
7:30 p.m. today at Humber Field
OVERVIEW: The Danbury Panthers have a lot of work to do, mostly on the offensive side of the ball. Danbury gained only 106 total yards against Brookshire Royal but hopes to gets its offense moving against a Bronco squad it hasn’t lost to in five previous meetings, including a 38-30 win last season.
Sophomore running back Cooper Lynch looks like the Panther who will carry the rock this season after gaining 87 yards on 16 carries last week. The Panthers will have to do a better job of holding onto the ball after losing two of three fumbles.
The Broncos were outscored by St. John XXIII 21-7 in its opener last week. It was a pretty tight game throughout as they trailed 14-7 at halftime. Bay Area returned 14 starters including linebacker Noah Melancon, who accounted for 52 tackles last year, and defensive end Kyle Sink who had 26 tackles with five sacks last season.
BAYTOWN CHRISTIAN (1-0) AT BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (1-0)
7 p.m. today at Brazoswood Youth Football Field
OVERVIEW: The Eagles did just what head football coach Danny Martin wanted to do on offensive — run and block. Brazosport Christian ran for 354 yards on Katy Faith West in last week’s 56-16 victory, led by Luke Listak with 189 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Zac Newby racked up 77 yards and a touchdown on four carries and should see plenty of carries tonight.
KEMPNER COUGARS (1-0) AT ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS (0-1)
7 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium
OVERVIEW: It was tough sledding as the Yellowjackets opened the Terry Teykl era by being blanked by Stratford 28-0 last week. Alvin gained only 149 total yards and junior quarterback Cody Smith was just 2-of-7 47 yards. Junior Josiah Perez led the ground game for Alvin with 24 yards on four carries. Fumbles didn’t help, with the ’Jackets putting the ball on the ground five times, losing two of them.
Kempner stymied Pasadena Memorial in a 14-0 win last week, putting up a 322-144 advantage in total yards, with a majority coming from the ground game.
SUMMER CREEK BULLDOGS (0-1) AT PEARLAND DAWSON EAGLES (1-0)
7 p.m. today at The Rig
OVERVIEW: Dawson thwarted Oak Ridge last week 42-7, racking up 457 yards behind quarterback Myles Kitt-Denton, who threw for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Ja’Den Stewart led the run game with 108 yards on 10 carries, and Bobby Wooden led the receivers with five catches for 136 yards and two scores. The Eagle defense also recovered three fumbles.
The Bulldogs were overmatched by Alvin Shadow Creek last week, losing 64-14 and recording -33 yards rushing. Summer Creek’s defense gave up 425 yards of offense to Shadow Creek. A bright spot for the Bulldogs was quarterback Bryan Bush as he was 17-for-27 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
MAGNOLIA BULLDOGS (1-0) AT ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (1-0)
7:30 p.m. today at Freedom Field
OVERVIEW: Shadow Creek continues to be the buzz in the Houston area after shellacking Summer Creek, 64-14. Quarterback Kyron Drones threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns on 13 completions. Seth Jones caught six passes for 136 yards and two of those scores. Kelvon Brown led the ground game with 57 yards on 12 carries. Defensively, Courtney Brown came up with two interceptions.
Magnolia ran for 365 yards in a convincing 35-10 win over Barbers Hill. Junior Mitch Hall did almost all the damage, running for 314 yards on 34 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Travis Moore threw for another 101 yards on seven completions with a couple of interceptions.
PEARLAND OILERS (1-0) AT HOUSTON MEMORIAL MUSTANGS (1-0)
6 p.m. Saturday at Darrell Tulley Stadium
OVERVIEW: Pearland opened the season by wiping out Cy Springs, 52-3, gaining 383 of its 534 total yards on the ground. Torrance Burgess ran nine times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, Dominic Serna had eight carries for 102 and junior Brandon Campbell ran for 94 yards on four carries with a couple of scores. Senior quarterback JD Head completed nine of 14 passes for 142 yards. Pearland’s defense held Cy prings to 144 total yards.
The Mustangs pulled out a 17-13 victory last week against Seven Lakes. A few players to watch for the Mustangs are wide receiver Ben Dukes (6-foot, 175 pounds), running back Carson Zahn (5-8, 160), defensive lineman Rocco Silvestri (6-0, 280) and linebacker Nicholas Haas (5-10, 180).
