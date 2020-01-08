CLUTE
N eeding a big win in District 23-6A, the Brazoswood Buccaneers used a strong defensive effort Tuesday to get by Alief Taylor, 55-39, at the Performance Gym.
A stepped-up effort in the third quarter proved decisive as the Bucs were able to pull away from a persistent Taylor squad.
“We could’ve put it away early and been up 20 at halftime, but we took our foot off the gas,” Brazoswood head coach Trent Olivier said. “We put it away well at the end though. It feels great to get that first district win.”
The Bucs led by seven as they came out from the halftime break, and the Lions jumped on them early. Tyreke Hunt hit a three-pointer after four straight points from Basit Abayomi which cut into the Bucs lead. But Jake Simpson made free throws to keep the Lions at bay, then Ty Sims drove down the lane and laid the ball up to restore a 10-point advantage for the Bucs.
As Brazoswood began to build the lead up, Sims caught a Roy Brown inbounds pass in the left corner and found the bottom of the net. Brown was able to weave his way to the rim with just over a minute left in the period for an easy two and a 12-point advantage.
With just under a minute left, Jake Simpson caught a pass near the rim and finished the short jumper over a defender and Brazoswood took a 14-point lead into the fourth.
“Sims was amazing tonight,” Olivier said. “He really helped us get past a slow start on offense and played great defense. Simpson is a great player who finished big for us tonight, and we also defended great tonight.”
It took awhile for the scoring to pick up as the first basket came with two minutes gone in the game. A layup from Noah Cain put the Bucs on the board, and a baseline floater from Sims followed. The Brazoswood defense came up big, though, as Sims had three first-quarter steals and the Bucs allowed only three points in the opening eight minutes. The Lions tried to go into a press to create offense for themselves, but the Bucs broke it easily and Vontroy Malone got a wide open layup as they built a 13-3 advantage after the first quarter.
With 4:21 left in the second, the Lions took a timeout having only scored two points in the quarter and the Bucs up 17-5. Taylor came out of the break strong and had a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to six.
Sims continued a strong start with a layup out of a Brazoswood timeout, but Shawn Bernal responded with a three. Atwater was able to find Cain at the free throw line the next possession and Cain rattled in the shot as the Bucs went into halftime up 21-14.
Simpson ended with a game-high 20 points and Sims had 19 with Brazoswood improving to 1-1 in district play and 14-8 on the season. Taylor fell to 0-2 in district.
Brazoswood will host Pearland Dawson on Friday.
