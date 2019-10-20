LAKE JACKSON — A sluggish start and being banged up wasn't a good combination for the Brazosport Christian Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
The Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy Lions whipped the Eagles 59-14 in a six-man District 3 D-2 matchup at Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
Omega improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district, while Brazosport Christian fell to 4-4 and 1-2.
"We've been nursing some injuries the past couples of weeks," Brazosport Christian head football coach Danny Martin said. "I told my guys it's not an excuse, and we have to overcome adversity. I don't know if they felt they were already defeated before the game or what, but we came out sluggish."
After being down 20-0 in the second quarter, Martin and his squad were able to put together a drive led by wide receiver Tyler Dodge, who threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Luke Listak to trim the Alpha Omega Academy lead to 14 points after a missed extra point with 8:19 left before half.
That 20-6 deficit, however, became even greater as Lion quarterback Todd Gladish connected with wide receiver Blaine Ringo for a 42-yard score with 7:30 left in the second quarter. From there, the Eagles could not stop the flood of scoring.
Alpha Omega continued scoring with ease, holding a 39-14 lead over Brazosport Christian at the half after Dodge's three-yard touchdown pass to lineman Ethan Shoemaker with 21 seconds left.
The Lions ended the game with a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Harrison Allen to wide receiver Bailey Hall with 5:25 left in the third quarter, mercy ruling the Eagles at home for the first time this season.
"We're going to have to overcome obstacles and battle adversity in every game we play, and we can't use these things as crutches or excuses and that's what we have to realize," Martin said. "It's hard to win football games like that in a tough district."
Dodge anchored the Eagles, leading the team in all facets of the offense. He passed for 47 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 89 and had one reception for five yards.
The Eagles didn't commit any turnovers for the game, but only totaled 119 yards, compared with the 379 yards per game they averaged coming in.
The defense gave up 406 yards to the Lions, 285 passing and 121 rushing, giving up big plays and missiing tackles. The Eagles gave up 12 plays of 15-plus yards and were manhandled throughout the game. The Eagles also surrendered three onside kicks.
"We played cover two and we just missed our assignments, and we didn't know our responsibilities," Martin said. "We have to hammer what we're supposed to do in practice next week."
The Eagles will have time to recover as they have a bye this week and will head to Bryan to take on the St. Joseph Catholic Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
