GOLF
Jacob Borow overcame sloppy conditions Monday to post a round of 4-under 68 to win the Brazoswood golf team’s Sausage Open at The Wilderness.
“Today was very trying on all of the players in the field,” Brazoswood golf coach Pete Harris said. “The course got pretty sloppy. Quite a few teams decided to call it a day after the second rain delay, but those that stayed and finished all 18 holes learned what it means to persevere and overcome some adversity.”
Brazoswood took third place as a team with a 342, with the cards of Cade Browning (97), Connor Brown (89), Tre Wade (89) and Hayden Thacker (96) joining Borow’s in the total.
First place went to Barbers Hill with a 316, followed by Crosby with a 338.
The silver medalist was Connor Denson from Barbers Hill with Vishnu Sadogopan from Alvin Shadow Creek taking third. Both shot a 71 and a scorecard playoff determined their final standing.
Brazoswood will return to play Oct. 25-26 for the Deer Park Invitational at the Battleground Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks sweep
Columbia ran its District 24-4A record to 4-1 after sweeping La Marque on Tuesday 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.
At 20-13 overall for the season, the Lady ’Necks were led by Kirsten Bragg with 17 digs, Myriah Wessells with 13 and Jayda Martinez with 10; Martinez led in serve/receives with seven and Bragg had six; Alexis Presley and Claire Kondra each scored eight kills; Kate Condra and Claire Kondra each had a block; Jada Rhoades had 22 assists; and Kendall McNett led the servers with four points.
The Lady Neck JV also took care of the Lady Cougars with a 25-22, 25-16 sweep to improve to 4-1 in district and 16-5 overall.
FOOTBALL
Bouts split with Jays
The West Brazos Junior High eighth-grade A and B team split their games Tuesday against Needville .
The Blue Jays won a shootout in the A game, 36-30.
Scoring for West Brazos were Major Marshall with a 1-yard run, Trevon High on a 3-yard run and Jahiem Campbell on a 9-yard score. Alexis Villasana added two extra points.
Gage Raley had a 60-yard interception to set up one of the Bouts’ scores.
The B team beat up on the Blue Jays, 34-12.
Daxton Newell scored on runs of 2 and 15 yard, and Connor Hubble had touchdown runs of 6 and 17 yards to go along with a pair of two-point conversions. Caden Bledsoe made a 50-yard reception that set up his 2-yard touchdown catch later in the drive.
Also on offense, Jayce Mata had a few good runs along with a two-point conversion.
On defense, Jayden Carrillo came up big with an interception.
The Bouts will travel to Stafford next Tuesday.
COUGARS BATTLE RICEBIRDS: In an eighth-grade football matchup between the Clute Cougars and El Campo, it was the Ricebirds coming out on top, 30-16.
Offensive player of the game was Anthony Trevino, who led the team in receiving yards and scored a touchdown. Cameron Rodriguez also scored a rushing touchdown and Julio Rios was 2-for-2 on extra points.
Defensively, Micah Johnson led the team in tackles.
Clute fell to 2-2 and looks to bounce back next week against Lake Jackson Intermediate.
SEVENTH-GRADE BOUTS SWEPT: Needville sent both seventh-grade teams from West Brazos to defeat Tuesday.
The Maroon A Roustabouts lost 33-12, with Caden Bell and Grant Thrasher each scoring a touchdown. Playing well on both sides of the ball were Casey Webb, Ashton Thompson, Tucker Kozak and Hunter Burch.
The B White Roustabouts fell just short of Needville, 39-34.
West Brazos’ Kaison Lewis led the scoring with three touchdowns, and Marcus Ramirez and Brian Russell each scored once. Also playing well on offense were Braden French, Joseph Pineda, Michael Ramirez and Wyatt Sullivan.
Corbin Stark, J.R. Head and Zecurion Mayberry played well on defense. The Bouts record now stands at 2-2-1.
The teams will play Tuesday against Stafford.
CROSS COUNTRY
Danbury junior varsity runners compete in district
A couple of Danbury junior varsity Panthers ran in the District 24-3A Meet on Monday in Palacios.
Danbury’s Brock Bingham finished 14th overall in 15 minutes, 3 seconds, with teammate Isaac Suarez in 15th place, 17:03.
SWIMMING
B’wood teams win
In their second meet of the season, the Brazoswood Bucs and Lady Bucs both took first place Saturday at the Manvel Sprintathlon.
The Lady Bucs finished with 331 points to edge Alvin Shadow Creek, which had 306. El Campo scored 83, Manvel 47 and South Houston eight points.
With no first-place finishes in the sprint events, junior Kathryn Gambrel had a second-place finish in the 50 breaststroke in 34.22 seconds. Freshman Minnie Tran placed second in the 50 free, 25.79, and 50 butterfly, 27.39.
Also scoring points for the Lady Bucs were, third place, Tran, 50 backstroke, 29.40, and 100 free, 58.39; fourth, Summer Sanders, 50 free, 26.97, 50 butterfly, 29.55, and 100 free, 58.74; Tran, 50 breaststroke, 35.56; fifth, Kathryn Gambrel, 50 free, 27.36, and Sarah Gambrel, 100 free, 59.97; sixth, Kathryn Gambrel, 50 butterfly, 30.41, and Sarah Gambrel, 50 backstroke, 31.90; seventh, Emily Agan, 50 breaststroke, 36.86, and Kathryn Gambrel, 100 free, 1:00.15; eighth, Sarah Gambrel, 50 free, 27.74, 50 breaststroke, 37.03, and 50 butterfly, 31.28; Kathryn Gambrel, 50 backstroke, 33.76; ninth, Sanders, 50 breaststroke, 37.53, and Agan, 50 butterfly, 32.45, and 100 free, 1:02.92; 10th, Agan, 50 free, 29.18; 11th, Agan, 50 backstroke, 34.64; 13th, Raina Cline, 50 breaststroke, 40.62; 14th, Marissa Figueiredo, 50 butterfly, 33.87, and in 15th, Figueiredo, 50 free, 29.97, and 100 free, 1:10.
The Brazoswood boys scored 351 points to finish first overall. Shadow Creek finished second with 181, followed by El Campo 93.5, Dobie 76, Manvel 43 1/5 and Columbia 30.
Buc junior Myles de Valcourt had quite a day, placing first in the 50 free, 23.31; 50 breaststroke, 28.59; 50 butterfly, 25.82; and 100 free, 50.19.
Also scoring points for Brazoswood were, second place, Mason Kesler, 100 free, 52.52; fourth, Anthony Sury, 50 backstroke, 28.08; fifth, Matthew Traynor, 50 free, 24.36, and 100 free, 53.69, Anas Chouai, 50 breaststroke, 32.33, and de Valcourt, 50 backstroke, 28.29; sixth, Kesler, 50 butterfly, 27.80; seventh, Kesler, 50 free, 24.73, Traynor, 50 butterfly, 27.95 and Chouai, 50 backstroke, 29.82; eighth, Noah Cobb, 50 free, 24.77, Cole Potter, 50 breaststroke, 33.50, and Kesler, 50 backstroke, 29.87; ninth, Kesler, 50 breaststroke, 34.33, Logan Ward, 50 backstroke, 30.18, and Chouai, 100 free, 55.34; 10th Sury, 100 free, 56.59; 11th, Sury, 50 free, 25.14, Cobb, 50 butterfly, 28.21, and 100 free, 56.80, Traynor, 50 backstroke, 30.51; 12th, Chouai, 50 butterfly, 28.38, Ben Latta, 100 free, 56.90; 13th, Aidan Sauceda, 50 breaststroke, 34.99, Cobb, 50 backstroke, 31.70 and Ward, 100 free, 56.99; 14th, Ward, 50 breaststroke, 35.11; 15th, Julien Ward, 50 free, 25.56, and 100 free, 58.15 and Saylor Sherrodd, 50 butterfly, 28.58; 16th, Trey Ponzi, 50 breaststroke, 35.33 and Sauceda, 50 backstroke, 32.08.
Scoring points for Columbia were Dylan Foster, ninth in 50 butterfly, 28.14, 10th in 50 free, 25.00; and 14th in 100 free, 57.66; and James Massengale, 12th in 50 breaststroke, 34.98.
