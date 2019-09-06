CLUTE
The Brazoswood Bucs were never really in their opening game last week, something head football coach Danny Youngs expects to change.
It will start with the players keeping their heads in the game.
“We have to correct the mistakes we made last week,” Youngs said. “We didn’t execute moving the football, getting our pad level right and other mental mistakes. It was a lot of guys’ first time playing, so now they have some experience in them for the next game.”
That game will be against Lamar Consolidated at 7 p.m. today at Hopper Field in Freeport. It will be senior night for Brazoswood, which has just four home contests this season.
Mistakes made on defense in Saturday’s 48-0 loss to Fort Bend Elkins led to multiple big plays as Elkins racked up 549 yards. Lamar Consolidated won’t make it any easier this week.
The Mustangs averaged 11.8 yards per carry in their win last Friday against Fort Bend Clements. Players to watch out for on the Mustangs are senior quarterback Byron Harris and senior running back Taye McWilliams, who is a Baylor commit. They combined for more than 200 yards rushing and Harris added 153 yards passing, going 6-for-15 and two touchdowns.
“They have some really good backs, including their quarterback,” Youngs said. “We have to be able to move the chains and execute our plays. We’re not a big play team, and we can’t afford to be behind against a team like them.”
Junior quarterback CJ Toy will start for the Bucs in place of the injured Juan Solis. It will be Toy’s first varsity start at quarterback, and his athletic ability will be key in helping move the ball on offense, Youngs said.
A bright spot for the Buccaneers was senior running back Armando Cabriales, who ran for 70 yards on 14 carries.
The Mustangs beat the Buccaneers 27-0 last season at home.
