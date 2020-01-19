My wife’s eyes asked “How much longer?” as I stepped out of my muddy truck and unloaded smelly, wet camouflage. Dozens of decoys, soggy parkas and mud-soaked sleds and waders have been an eyesore for three months.
The end of duck season is Jan. 26, a sort of a celebration for the women in my life as they get daddy back, though I never slept anywhere but home in Bay City.
The three-month season does take a toll on me, but each campaign is unique and normally springs a few surprises that give each season its own identity.
Here are a few observations from my 30th duck season:
n Early November was the coldest I can remember; and, really, the coldest weather the Texas coast has seen all season. The migration seemed to be about three weeks ahead as normally tardy divers like redheads and scaup arrived earlier than normal. Green-winged teal seemed to show early as well. November was definitely the best hunting of the season for everyone along the coastal prairies and marshes. The downside to the early cold is we have not seen many more cold fronts since, nor an influx of migrating ducks.
n The second split opened Dec. 14 and it was fair at best. For some reason those wads of teal, pintails and gadwalls moved on with the bright moon. When you give ponds a two-week break, you expect to see acres of wings on the first morning back. Of course, a full moon, mild temperatures and light winds never help things, either.
n For the past five seasons we have seen a wet winter with plenty of “free” water to recharge stagnant ponds. This winter has been quite different. With the exception of early November, no significant rain has fallen in about two months. Many prairie ponds have dried to mud and with the cost of pumping water, most ponds will remain dry this late in the season.
n Many hunters are suffering from lack of birds as we head in to the last week. That Wolf Moon we saw last week sent birds packing. Couple that with mild, spring-like conditions for about 10 days and it’s hard to get excited about hunkering in a blind.
n Geese numbers along the coast have been lackluster at best this season. Blame it on the lack of rice, water or lack of cold fronts and many outfitters have been left scratching their heads. Best concentrations camped out on the rice near Eagle Lake, Lissie and Garwood and are still in abundance now. Those with rice enjoyed fair to good decoying action this week with fog, wind and low clouds. Best hunts have come over winter rye grass and wheat.
The bright spot of late winter has been sandhill cranes. With the lack of geese and huntable numbers of ducks, many outfitters have shifted gears and offered easily-accessible hunting for these large gray birds that offer some of the best table fare of all fowl.
The good news is the last week can only get better as the moon is darker every day and cold weather is forecasted for the entire week.
Regardless, my family will be happy to get me back.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.