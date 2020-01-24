District swim meets start up today and Danbury will have one representative who makes up the school’s entire program.
Kendall Dean will compete in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle Saturday at the District 25-5A meet at Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m prepared so I think I’ll be OK,” the Lady Panther said.
Individuals normally don’t compete without a team, but Dean and her dad, Tim Dean, were able to overcome a long process to earn her entry in a district meet.
Kendall Dean participated in a summer swim league for the West of the Brazos Swim Team, and during one meet, she competed against a girl from East Bernard who was the lone swimmer for her school. Tim Dean asked the girl’s parents how their daughter could compete solo and took that information to start the process of getting Kendall put into a district.
A freshman, Kendall Dean trains with the Sharks Swim Club in Friendswood, a USA Select team that practices year-round.
Her first invite for a high school meet came from Columbia’s swim coach, Mary Holler, who invited her swim with her team. She then competed in other meets, including the Manvel Invitational.
Danbury Athletics Director and head football coach Trey Herrmann submitted the paperwork and Dean’s wish to compete in a district meet was fulfilled. Last week, District 25-5A representatives voted to approve her application and allow her to swim Saturday.
“It was a long process. I kept asking my dad if I got in and he kept saying, ‘I don’t know yet,’” she said. “I started losing hope that I wouldn’t get in, but last week we found out I got in. I was so happy.”
Now that she knows she’s in, she has a chance to make some noise despite being from a much-smaller school. Ranked second in seeding in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle, Dean has the opportunity to make the all-district team and advance to regionals.
Manvel, Shadow Creek, Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Willowridge, Fort Bend Hightower, Galveston Ball and Texas City will be competing.
