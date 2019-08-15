ANGLETON — Ahead of a preseason matchup between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions this weekend, Angleton native and cornerback Quandre Diggs had a special surprise for students in the area.
Bolts of Honolulu blue invaded Angleton Wildcat territory when Lions players filtered into the Angleton High School gymnasium to assist Diggs in handing out 100 backpacks to local youth.
“This is where it all started for me,” Diggs said. “I’m blessed to be here.”
A 2011 graduate of Angleton High School, Diggs was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of the University of Texas. His athletic successes parallel his character, which he attributes to being raised in this community, he said.
“Angleton made me. It made me who I am today, so I thought, ‘Why not give back to the community?’” Diggs said.
Angeton ISD located families of its elementary and junior high school students still recovering from Hurricane Harvey and had financial needs.
“Quandre reached out to us and I think it worked out that he was in town and he said he wanted to do something for the community,” Angleton ISD Assistant Superintendent Adam Stephens said. “We were able to identify 70 elementary kids and 30 junior high kids.”
Superintendent Phil Edwards said Diggs’ willingness to give back to the community made the event possible.
“He’s really the force behind this,” Edwards said.
Students excitedly stood in line to receive their backpack, which came with a small football inside.
Several students posed for pictures with members of the Lions as well as Diggs, who signed autographs and spoke with former teachers.
“This place is the foundation of my life,” he said. “I’m blessed to be from Angleton and everything I do, I credit to this city.”
Westside Elementary fifth-graders Justin, Komarion and Davion all received a backpack and said they were excited to be at the event.
“I love playing football and basketball, so this was really cool,” Justin said.
Angleton football head coach Jason Brittain said the community loves to see people from Angleton go out and be successful.
“He’s a great role model, you know, he’s showing that when you’re given great talents and those kinds of things, you also have a responsibility to give back,” Brittain said. “And he’s doing that by giving to kids in our school that may need backpacks.”
Diggs, who wears No. 28 with the Lions, is the starting strong safety going into his fifth NFL season.
The Lions and Texans will tangle at 7 p.m. Saturday in a preseason game at NRG Stadium in Houston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.