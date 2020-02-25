A victory away from the Class 4A Region III girls basketball tournament, the Brazosport Lady Ships will have to go through No. 9 Houston Yates to get there.
Brazosport (23-8) will take on Yates (24-6) at 6:30 p.m. today at Manvel High School.
Meanwhile the Columbia Roughnecks (20-10) will open the basketball playoffs today when they go up against Houston Washington (24-11) at La Marque High School.
BRAZOSPORT
On a 12-game win streak, the Lady Ships disposed of Silsbee (66-61) in the area in a contest where Brazosport was in control until the final quarter.
Brazosport continues going through its top scorers in the playoffs, juniors Aja Gore and Treanna Johnson, who fueled the offense to 57 points a game during the season.
Johnson was huge in the victory against Silsbee, connecting on five three-pointers before fouling out late in the fourth quarter — an absence that almost cost the Lady Ships. Gore again was huge on the boards and scoring, and both will have to continue that trend to offset the talent of the Lady Lions.
Seniors Mikaya Burton and Simone Fuller along with sophomore Janiaya Johnson have helped balance the offense and also will be counted on tonight, as well freshman Kamrie Walker, who has been contributing off the bench.
The Lady Ships’ last trip to the region tournament was in 2015, when they lost to Liberty Hill in the region final.
Today’s winner moves onto the region semifinals against either China Spring or Fairfield.
COLUMBIA
The Roughnecks needed a victory over Brazosport in a seeding game to secure second in District 24-4A, giving them a presumably easier matchup in the bi-district round.
Snagging two victories over the Ships — a team it hadn’t beaten since 2015 — will provide confidence heading into the postseason against a stacked Houston ISD district.
“They’ve been the standard around here for a while now,” Columbia head coach Henry Valladares said of Brazosport. “If we wanted to be the best, we had to beat the best, and that is something we set out to do. I thought the difference was that we handled their pressure better and were not trying to get overextended offensively by staying focused on the defensive end. Then, of course, getting the ball in the basket, which we were able to do in those last two wins against them.”
Making their 10th consecutive playoff appearance, the Roughnecks are led by the 22.4-point scoring average of senior Cameron Ward. Sultan Abdullah (8.5 points), Zade Stroman (7.0 points) and Jamaurion Woodard (6.6 points) have helped keep opposing defenses honest.
“These are the same guys that we’ve had the last couple of years, but I think their maturity is setting in,” Valladares said. “The spotlight isn’t getting too big for them. Whether its the Woodard brothers, Zade Stroman, Sultan Abdullah, Heston Robertson or Will Carlson — and I could go on — those guys have found a way to make an impact on the game. Whether it’s offense or defensive efforts, but I tell them to focus on defense because good defense can lead to offense.”
Facing the Eagles from Booker T. Washington will not be an easy chore for the ’Necks. They are led by double-digit scorers Kendrick Wyatt (15.4 points), a junior, and seniors Walter Potts (14.2 points) and Mikal Smith (10.9 points). Smith also leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 a game, just better than Wyatt’s 6.1.
Washington averaged 66.3 points a game during the season and finished third in District 23-4A.
“Like most HISD schools, they are talented and athletic, fast and get into high pressured situations, they can shoot it, they can run the floor, play good defense and are a well rounded team,” Valladares said. “We watched film on them and it is a big challenge, but with the schedule we’ve played this year, we are pretty confident and prepared. We’ve seen multiple looks from multiple players and teams. We’ve played top teams from the state and we’ve played good talent that is pretty similar with our styles. They are going to press us or jump us to make us turn over the ball. We have to be concerned with everyone.”
Columbia has failed to get past the first round in its last three playoff appearances.
The winner will take on Hargrave or Hamshire-Fannett in the area round next.
