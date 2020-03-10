CLUTE
A di fference-maker on the soccer field, Brazoswood striker Maddie Bowers plays the game with a certain edge.
Coming off consecutive 20-goal seasons, the senior captain in her fourth season on varsity is leading the Lady Bucs again. She and fellow seniors Tricia Heckendorn, Aaliyah Casas and Karina Flores have Brazoswood headed toward a a repeat as District 23-6A champions.
“The four seniors have really stepped up and taken over the leadership, which has worked out pretty good so far,” Bowers said. “Me, I am more of a leader on the field. I don’t like to tell others what to do. So I just work hard, play hard, try my best and hopefully that will translate to others seeing how hard I work.”
In her junior year, Bowers punched in 27 goals with 11 assists, one less each than she recorded as a sophomore.
The game has evolved for her depending on the strengths of her teammates, including with her older sister, she said.
“My first two years I played with my sister (Bailey Bowers), and we’ve played together but at different levels,” Bowers said. “Together as teammates we argued with each other, but it wasn’t malicious or anything like that. It was just being competitive and wanting to do the best for the team. But we were on opposite sides of the field, because I was at striker and she was at center-back.”
That competitive streak is just part of the personality Bowers brings to the field.
“I don’t take it as seriously as others do, and I just try not to stress out about it,” she said. “When I was younger I would be more goofy, but I’ve realized that there are those times when I should take it seriously, especially now that I am a leader on the team. But for me, I play better when I am not so stressed about it and coach (Kim) Blank knows that, so if I am not chilled out, then I might be a different player out there. Coach doesn’t want to see that other player out there, so she allows me to do my own thing.”
Being able to be stress-free is one of the reasons she made an early commitment to college, she said.
“I haven’t had to talk to any coaches during the season or anything like that, because since I was a sophomore I knew I wanted to go to UH,” Bowers said. “I am really looking forward to the competition, the style of play and really just the kind of talent that I will be going up against. For me it will just be a different challenge.”
With her size, speed and ability to handle the ball, Bowers has been able to do anything she wants on the field. That hasn’t prevented her from trying to improve in every aspect of her game, she said.
“I have tried to focus on the little details and every day in practice I will concentrate on something tiny and eventually it will turn into something bigger,” Bowers said.
She’s really enjoyed the makeup of the team this season.
“I would say our chemistry because everyone knows what needs to be done,” Bowers said. “Everyone knows where I like the ball, which is on my feet, and Aaliyah (Casas) likes it more over head. So everyone knows how to play on this team and everyone knows what our strengths are, and we try to play to those strengths which will help us win.
“We are very confident in ourselves, and I even told myself this year that I will play with more confidence and that’s what I’ve done. If I keep playing with that confidence every game, then others will see that and they will also play that way.”
Headed toward the end of district play with only a trip to Alief Hastings remaining March 17, Bowers and company are set for the second season.
“We’ve always had strong players here, so that’s why our standards have always been high,” she said.
