RICHMOND — Breaking it open late, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs rode 14 hits and the pitching of Brooke Tanner to a run-rule, 12-0 District 23-6A victory at George Ranch on Tuesday.
Leading only 3-0 at the end of four innings, Brazoswood scored four times in the fifth and its final five runs in the sixth to end it in six innings.
“We had a sluggish start and we need to come out with a bit more urgency,” Brazoswood softball coach Laura Oltman said. “But they got it in the end.”
The Lady Bucs got on the board in the second inning with a couple of runs. A leadoff single by Izzy Charles got things going and and scored all the way from first base with two outs when Bella Owens sliced a shot to left field for a 1-0 lead.
A double to the left field gap by Emma Byrd put runners on second and third base with Amberly Phillips stepping up. The leadoff hitter sent a slow roller to the shortstop, who caught Byrd off second base. The chase to tag out Byrd allowed Owens to score before the out was recorded, and the Lady Bucs led 2-0.
In the top of the fourth, Ella Casas belted a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall for a solo home run.
George Ranch brought Natalie Zamora to the circle in the top of the fifth and Kylee Jack greeted her with a single between her legs. Philips followed with a grounder to third, but the throw to second to retire the lead runner missed the mark and it all the way to the right field wall. Both runners scored, and Brazoswood had 5-0 advantage.
Later in that same frame, pinch hitter Taylor Barton smacked a standup double to left field to bring in Cassidy Mageors, who had walked, and Tanner followed with a double to left field to make it 7-0.
A couple of errors helped the Lady Bucs in their five-run sixth, and a two-run shot by Cici Jefferson over the left field wall made it 11-0.
“We have a nice combination of table-setters that did a nice job of getting on base,” Oltman said. “And some of those kids got some timely hits with scoring some runs. It is a nice combination of speed and power that we have.”
Tanner went all six innings, finishing with 10 strikeouts, four walks and only three hits allowed to the Lady Longhorns.
“She is a competitor and was struggling with it early, but she pulled through it,” Oltman said.
The Lady Bucs improve to 11-4 overall. They will be back on the field Thursday at Sienna Tournament in Missouri City.
