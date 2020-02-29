WEST COLUMBIA — A state softball qualifier in Class 3A last season, the Danbury Lady Panthers look as dangerous as they did then.
Cold temperatures didn’t keep the Lady Panthers from quality play Friday morning as they beat both Columbia, 14-1 and Rockport 3-2, at the Battle of the Best 2020 Varsity Tournament.
“With our senior leaders getting the girls on the same page, they have a whole lot of fun when they play together,” Danbury softball coach Matthew Bowles said.
In its second game of the day against host Columbia, Danbury jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first. After leadoff batter Taylor Henken beat out an infield hit, Reganne Lambert followed with a perfect bunt toward third base to put runners on first and second. One out later, starting pitcher Mallarie Munson blasted a home run over the left field fence.
The Lady Panther bats continued singing in the second, using their speed to beat out grounders and efficiently running the bases to set up a rally. Munson again cleared the bases with a gapper to left that brought in three more RBIs for a 6-1 lead.
Munson would finish with three hits in four trips and seven RBIs.
“We have a unique situation because we have a lot of players who can do different things like dropping down bunts or play small ball or players who can run, and then we have some who can hit the ball hard,” Bowles said. “It makes us tough to pitch to.”
Their final runs came in the fourth off six hits, all eight scoring with two outs. Grace Bracken (1-of-2, RBI, walk), Hayley Matheson (1-of-2, two RBIs, error), Emma Garrett (2-of-3, three RBIs, walk) and Munson did the plating.
Munson also held the Lady ‘Necks to one hit, a double by senior pitcher Braylynn Henderson in the bottom of the first that scored Madison Hornback, who had been hit by a pitch.
DANBURY 3, ROCKPORT-FULTON 2: Temperatures were in the 40s as the first tournament game of the day kicked off, but the Lady Pirates started off hot — leadoff batter Maddie Mann smashed an 0-1 ball from Danbury junior Amelia Hatthorn over the center field wall.
Back-to-back hits by Payton Martinez and Mikey Dominguez followed to put runners on second and third with no outs, but Hatthorn didn’t buckle one bit. The Pirates scored one more run, but Hatthorn bore down and struck out three of the next four batters she faced to get out of the mess.
“She’s just more experienced this year and is not the young sophomore anymore and is coming into her own,” Bowles said. “Even when they jumped on her like they did today, she’s not used to being down two runs, but she knew she could settle in and give the offense an opportunity to score some runs.”
Danbury cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second after senior Carson Harris led off with a shot to left field. Bracken joined her on the bases with one out after walking on four straight balls, and Harris came home on a wild pitch by Lady Pirate pitcher Siarah Galvan.
In the bottom of the third, Lambert reached on a single and later scored when Harris again came through with a knock to left field to knot it up, 2-2.
As the 90-minute contest neared its end in the bottom of the fourth with the score still tied, the Lady Panthers came alive. A walk by Hatthorn, infield hit from Lilly Schraven and a single by Henken loaded the bases with one out. Lambert stroked another single to bring home Hatthorn with the winning run.
“We spend a lot of time talking about where we are not just going to rely on one person, and Amelia knows that and our team knows that,” Bowles said. “We know how good our defense can be, and so once she settled in and our defense started making plays, Amelia was comfortable and she pitched really well after that.”
Hatthorn held Rockport to five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts for the victory in the circle.
Danbury (8-2-1) will finish the tournament at 8 a.m. today against Terry at the Sweeny softball field.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.