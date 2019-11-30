Brazoswood’s Lady Bucs soccer team won the District 23-6A championship last year and their MVP is heading to Houston to continue her career next year.
Senior center attacking-midfielder Madison Bowers will attend the University of Houston to further her education and play soccer for the Cougars.
“Once I went to camp there, I knew I wanted to go there,” Bowers said. “I love the coaches and the facilities there.”
Bowers has been committed to playing for the Cougars since her sophomore season when she was offered the scholarship and hasn’t looked back.
“For people playing soccer, they sign pretty fast because if you wait too long you might not have that offer anymore,” Bowers said. “I had some interest in Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and some out of state schools, but I knew I wanted to go to UH.”
She scored 27 goals and dished out 11 assists last season for the Lady Bucs, being a goal-scoring threat for her opponents while also providing necessary passes for her teammates to finish.
And she considers that a big part of her game and what she’s best at.
“My soccer IQ. I’m a good passer and I know when and where to pass and how my teammates like to receive it,” Bowers said. “Also my pace because I like long balls and being to use my speed. I like playing center midfield because I’m able to roam around anywhere I want and help out on defense.”
Though Bowers gets numerous accolades for her achievements, she knows she couldn’t have gotten to where she is without her teammates and coaches being there for her when needed them most.
“Playing with my teammates and coaches, they’ve helped encourage and motivate me to get me to do drills over and over again until I do it how I like it,” Bowers said. “I’ve had times where I need them to push me.”
