It might have been Pink Ribbon Day for the Houston Texans, but Will Fuller IV and the Texans offense earned a gold star.
592 yards of total offense. No sacks given up. No interceptions.
Fuller stole the show with a career-high 217 yards on 14 receptions and three touchdowns as the Texans came out on top against the Atlanta Falcons 53-32 at NRG Stadium.
The offensive line had its best performance of the season and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had an exceptional game with 426 yards passing with five touchdown passes while also adding 44 yards on the ground.
And his big game started in the first quarter on the team’s second drive. After going three and out in the first drive, on a third and seven on the Falcons 47-yard line, he scrambled, fumbled the ball and picked it back up to run for a first down.
“That’s just Deshaun; he’s the magic man,” Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins said.
And magic he was, but Fuller IV had an unforgettable night. After having an injury-riddled career since being drafted by the Texans in 2016, he had a career game, gaining more yards and touchdowns this game than he had in the previous four games combined.
Fuller caught both touchdown passes Watson threw in the first half and delivered in multiple ways, whether catching inside curl routes beneath or between linebackers, short out rights to the sideline and deep drag routes behind the safeties.
“I feel they brought me here to help him out (Deandre Hopkins) and it kind of took me a while and I’ve finally just had this big game so just trying to help Hop out,” Fuller IV said,
The offensive line kept the pocket clean for Watson to throw a career-best 85 percent on 28/33 passing.
And it all started with the run game, powering through Atlanta’s front seven in order to get play-action passes to run effectively throughout the game.
166 yards on the ground. Yeah, they’ll take that every game. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t?
“It takes everybody, the offensive line, the quarterback, the running backs, the receivers, everybody to execute their jobs to the best of their ability,” Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said.
Beating the Falcons at home is a great confidence booster as it keeps them in first place in the AFC South at (3-2), but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for Texans fans just yet.
They have Kansas City on the road next week, with the likes of Baltimore in week 11 and New England week 13 left as well.
As long as the offense can keep playing methodically and keep Watson clean in the pocket, the ceiling is high for Houston.
They’ve just got to stay consistent, as they haven’t scored more than 20 points in back-to-back games all season.
It's not all sunshine and rainbows, they will probably have to face new England in the playoffs too(if they make it) and we all know how they have fared up there.
