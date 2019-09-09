VOLLEYBALL
The Columbia Lady ’Necks came home from the Van Vleck Varsity Tournament with a tournament championship Saturday, disposing of Palacios 23-25, 25-23, 15-9, in the title match.
The win was the second for Columbia (15-11) over the Lady Sharks in the tournament.
Kill leaders for the Lady ’Necks were Kirsten Bragg with 10, Claire Kondra with eight and Alexis Presley with seven. Jada Rhoades had a lot to do with the kills as she finished with 25 assists. Jayda Martinez had 33 digs on defense, Bragg had 16, Kendall McNett had 15 and Rhoades and Mariah Wessells each had 10. Top serve/receivers were Bragg with 14 and Martinez with 12; Claire Kondra had two blocks; and Martinez led in serves with three and Bragg had two.
In their semifinal match, the Lady ’Necks avenged a nondistrict loss Friday to Wharton by sweeping them, 25-16, 25-18.
Bragg had 19 digs, Martinez had 12, McNett 11 and Claire Kondra had 10; Martinez and Wessells each had 10 serve/receives; Presley led in kills with 10; Rhoades finished with 22 assists; Kate Kondra and Presley each had a block; and Bragg and McNett each had two service points.
On the first day of the tournament Thursday, the Lady ’Necks went three sets with Louise before winning 25-27, 25-23, 19-17.
Rhoades led in assists with 23; Kate Kondra had two blocks; Presley and Bragg each had nine kills; Martinez had 23 digs, with Bragg adding 22 and Wessells 21; Martinez led in serve/receives with 19 with Wessells getting 12; and McNett and Rhoades each had a service point.
In the second match, Columbia went three sets for a win against Tidehaven, 25-22, 14-25, 15-13.
Martinez and Bragg led in serve receives with 20 and 11, respectively; Claire Kondra led in kills with six and Bragg had five; Rhoades finished with 13 assists; Martinez and Wessells each had eight digs, McNett had seven, Claire Kondra had six, and Bragg and Rhoades had five each; and Bragg also had three service points.
Columbia swept Palacios, 25-22, 25-12, also on the first day.
Martinez had 16 digs, Bragg had 14 and McNett had 10; Martinez also led in serve/receives with 11; Bragg had a block; Presley led with nine kills and Bragg had five; Rhoades had 18 assists; and Martinez and Bragg each had two service points.
Lady Bucs stumble: Fort Bend Dulles took a tightly contested nondistrict match Friday against Brazoswood, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25 and 23-25.
Madison Varga led with 12 digs and two aces; Cora Bowles had nine kills, three blocks and three aces; Emma Williams chipped in with eight kills and nine blocks; Sydney Lange had 15 assists; Madie Johnson finished with 18 digs; and Trinity Rieger had seven kills with three blocks.
The Lady Bucs (16-8) will play Tuesday at Alvin.
