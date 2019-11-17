NORTH AND S OUTH SABINE: Good. 63-65 degrees. Water clarity is normal, with high water levels, and trout are still biting well on jigs and soft plastics. Redfish can be found mixed in with schools of trout following the shorelines. Best lures right now are soft plastics and jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Best flounder bait is live finger mullet or mud minnow on a short fish-finder rig (Carolina rig) or Gulp lures on a jig.
TRINITY BAY: Good. 68 degrees. Water stained. Speckled trout continue to be great on soft plastics and live shrimp. Wade fish the flats for redfish with nothing deeper than 7 feet. Flounder are very good on mullet or shrimp.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Good. 67 degrees. Flounder are very good in back lakes and marshes on live mullet or soft plastics like Gulp bait. Redfish are fair in back marshes. Speckled trout are fair on the main bay oyster shell using live shrimp under a popping cork.
TEXAS CITY: Good. Still some bull red action along Texas City Dike. Flounder is excellent on live shrimp or minnow around Seawolf. Speckled trout good along levee and Mosquito Island. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp.
FREEPORT: Good. 67-71 degrees. San Luis Pass very good flounder and redfish along Mud Cut and Cold Pass on live shrimp. Christmas Bay good for redfish and speckled trout using live shrimp or soft plastics. Bastrop Bay redfish on the south shoreline. Freeport jetties and mouth of Brazos River good for bull reds.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Very good. 68 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are very good on chunking plastics or live shrimp. Red drum are good on live shrimp and mostly found in the surf. Flounder is very good on a minnow.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Very Good. 68 Degrees. Trout continue to be good on soft plastics. Redfish are very good on chunking plastics. Black drum are fair on live shrimp. Limits on flounder using minnows.
PORT O’CONNOR: Good. 45-50 degrees. Slightly stained. Drastic swing in water temperature due to the cold front and freeze warning. Trout are very good on a combination of live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Tarpon are very good on mullet or pinfish. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.
ROCKPORT: Current fishing conditions have water temps dropping to 71 degrees, which is significantly below average over the last month in the 82-degree range. Solid redfish action and the start of some good flounder action can be found on guts on the draining Estes Flats, South Bay and St. Joseph Island. Anglers looking for good trout action under current conditions should be working shell reefs on protected shorelines or deep holes in flats. Live shrimp is always a favorite bait for trout, redfish and flounder this time of year. Limited live shrimp will be available during current conditions, and anglers are using soft tout soft plastics to produce good fishing action.
PORT ARANSAS: Good. 68 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp, KWigglers paddle tail, topwaters and will be found in schools. Speckled trout are fair on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail and topwaters. Black drum are good on shrimp or crab or soft plastics. Currently, conditions are changing quickly.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Very good. 68 degrees. Redfish are schooling and being caught on mullet and shrimp. Trout are very good with popping bobbers. Flounder are very good on minnow or squid or jig.
BAFFIN BAY: Excellent. The cold front shook the end of this past week, but redfish continues to be excellent in the flats with topwater, and live bait following the mullet. Flounder is excellent on jigs or minnow. Still getting limits on trout using chartreuse Gulp 4-inch twirl tail mullet.
PORT MANSFIELD: Good. Trout have been good in 2 to 6 feet on the flats and the east cut using shrimp or gulp under a popping cork, KWigglers ball tail in red and white and willow tail in Mansfield margarita. Reds are good also in the flats in 2 to 3 feet of water using willow tails in grape and chartreuse and shallow running baits. Flounder in east cut on gulp. Remember, when these fronts blow in, the bay gets very rough.
SOUTH PADRE: Fair to good. 68 degrees. Clear. Fishing is good for redfish on spoils of the Intercoastal Waterway with fresh-cut mullet. Trout have still been on the deeper grassy areas. Trout fish by drifting over the potholes with popping and live shrimp. The cold front has changed conditions.
PORT ISABEL: Very Good. 72 degrees. Black drum are being caught off the piers with frozen shrimp and crab-scented fish bites. Many whiting were also biting both day and night when using frozen shrimp, squid and fish bites. Mangrove snappers are still biting on live shrimp mullet and perch. At night, speckled trout are being caught with live shrimp and a variety of glow lures. Sand trout are being caught with live shrimp and glow shads.
