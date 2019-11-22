CLUTE
Re gardless how its athletes perform on the mat, it already is a historic season for the Brazoswood wrestling team.
The school will have a full girls team for the first time in the school’s half-century of existence, joining a full boys’ roster that has the coaches excited about the year ahead.
The wrestlers backed up that positive energy during their first competition of the season. The Bucs brought home a fifth-place finish out of 20 teams and the Lady Bucs placed 11th out of 17 entries Saturday at the Knights Invitational at Clear Falls High School.
“We had an amazing tournament. I was extremely impressed with the effort and technique of our younger wrestlers and happy with the carryover our older wrestlers had,” Brazoswood head wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “It was good to see us competing with some of the best teams in the state and we want to continue doing that.”
Coming off impressive results a year ago, a flood of newcomers have joined on, providing a mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm to fuel the team. BUCS
COACH : Roberts (eighth year)
LAST YEARS RECORD : 13-2
NOTABLE RETURNING WRESTLERS: Luc Nguyen (115), Damion Estrada (120), Nathanael Reyn a (132), Tobyn Sweazea (160), Caiden Roberts (170), Luke Herrera (182), Derek Cole (220), Isaiah Molina (285)
OVERVIEW : The Buccaneers have numerous returning wrestlers back for the new season to lead a roster of more than 40 athletes, including some promising newcomers. Reyna, a two-time district champion, Roberts and Cole are back to provide a strong foundation.
QUOTABLE: “I’m glad we’re finally supporting ourselves as a major sport at Brazoswood,” Roberts said. “It’s good to see how good we’ve been starting off, and I don’t want us to peak right now, but at the end where we need to be at our best.”
LADY BUCCANEERS
COACH: Roberts
LAST YEARS RECORD : none
RETURNING WRESTLER : Kali Warren (165)
OTHERS TO WATCH: Vera Mae Gonzalez (165), Savea Cunningham (95), Arianna Bardsley (95)
OVERVIEW : The Lady Bucs put up a solid showing at the Knights Tournament, led by a second-place finish for Gonzalez at 165 — two places higher than the more experienced Warren in the same weight class. Gonzalez has only been wrestling for two months now and Roberts is very hopeful for her future. Cunningham earned a sixth and Bardsley eighth at 95 pounds.
QUOTABLE : “I was looking forward to how they would do at the tournament, and I was pleased,” Roberts said. “I think Gonzalez is going to be special, and I can’t wait to see what she can do in the future. I’ve never had this many wrestlers here; we have two practices a day and it’s full all the time.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.